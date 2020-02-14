Microsoft contract with the Pentagon put on hold

More
The cloud computing project was delayed by a federal judge after Amazon challenged the validity of the contract.
1:00 | 02/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Microsoft contract with the Pentagon put on hold

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The cloud computing project was delayed by a federal judge after Amazon challenged the validity of the contract. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"68991129","title":"Microsoft contract with the Pentagon put on hold","url":"/Technology/video/microsoft-contract-pentagon-put-hold-68991129"}