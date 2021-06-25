Transcript for Microsoft Windows 11 has arrived

Today's tech bytes windows eleven has arrived Microsoft's new operating system. Has taken on eight Mac like look among the changes the start menu is in the middle of the screen. When as eleven should be live by the end of the year version ten users will get free upgrades. Beginning Monday apple is offering new work outs as part of its fitness plus service spotlighting musical artists users will be able to Jews slow or fast and high or low impact workouts set to the song simply guy got Keith Urban and Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez. Finally an artistic masterpiece. Back to its original size thanks to artificial intelligence sides of remembrance the night watch were cut away centuries ago. Researchers used a I software to recreate them in reverend style. It's now on display in Amsterdam another excuse to travel abroad this summer. There's your tech bytes have a great day.

