Ohio high school introduces first all-girls esports team

More
Coach J Collins and team member Julianna Reineks discuss the first all-girls esports gaming team at their Ohio high school.
2:30 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio high school introduces first all-girls esports team

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"Coach J Collins and team member Julianna Reineks discuss the first all-girls esports gaming team at their Ohio high school. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"64683881","title":"Ohio high school introduces first all-girls esports team","url":"/Technology/video/ohio-high-school-introduces-girls-esports-team-64683881"}