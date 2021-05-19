Semiconductor shortage puts the brakes on car industry

ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton explains why a shortage of fingernail-sized microchips is stalling the delivery of millions of new vehicles as Americans prepare to hit the road this summer.
5:27 | 05/19/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Semiconductor shortage puts the brakes on car industry

