-
Now Playing: 19-year-old who 3D printed thousands of pieces of PPE wants STEM to be more diverse
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: CDC says 'war has changed' due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: Economy rebounding amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Senate advances bipartisan infrastructure bill but obstacles remain
-
Now Playing: Seaside businesses overwhelmed amid shortage of workers
-
Now Playing: Google joins growing list of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson faces new baby powder lawsuit
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Mario Batali and business partner agree to pay $600K
-
Now Playing: As car prices soar, some sell theirs back for a profit
-
Now Playing: Tourism is back but businesses are overwhelmed with insufficient staffing
-
Now Playing: Entrepreneurs of color push to get inclusive beauty products on shelves
-
Now Playing: Worker shortages causing economic ripple effects
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Dow tumbles more than 700 points amid COVID concerns
-
Now Playing: Stock market drops as delta variant fuels economic fear
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos prepares to blast off into space
-
Now Playing: What to know when getting a micro loan
-
Now Playing: ‘Super Mario 64’ video game fetches over $1.5 million at auction