Transcript for Taking the air out of auto tires

Today's tech bytes taking the air out of auto tires Michelin has come up with airless tires and without air. They're puncture proof General Motors is protesting these tires in Michigan and they could be on sale as soon as 20/20 four. And I key is launching a robot Dick furniture system it's a large storage unit. With a bed desk and couch it divides a small room ended two living spaces the company says the furniture transforms into what's needed at that moment. While saving about ninety square feet of space. And some people on Twitter are suggesting it there's really no need anymore for door bells there as. Outdated as voice calls yes several joke that they hide it when someone rings their bell they prefer. This simple text message don't ring the doorbell just say here. As Varitek right.

