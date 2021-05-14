Transcript for Twitter adds direct message search bar for Android users

Solicited sex bites major changes to Twitter the social media platform added a direct message search bar for android users. Major was made available IOS users and funny nineteenth. And coming later this year an improved version that lets users search all their old conversations. Not just a reason once. The US army showing off its newly developed night vision goggles and a video shot during a line training exercise. The army says the incredibly clear images will provide soldiers with greater ability that target engage and neutralize threats. And finally Nokia is going retro with his new eighty dollar flips out. Coming to the US via Verizon next week it's outfitted with forgy and is compatible with apps like Google Maps based book and what's out but reviewers say. It probably works best for talking on the phone I wondered had 59 texting. There tech bikes and a great day.

