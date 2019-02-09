-
Now Playing: Trump cancels foreign trip to monitor Dorian
-
Now Playing: Miley Cyrus defends herself from cheating rumors after split with Liam Hemsworth
-
Now Playing: Twitter CEO gets hacked
-
Now Playing: IBM introduces new tennis tool to make the next champ at the US Open
-
Now Playing: Is there a better way to measure hurricanes?
-
Now Playing: Apple sends out invitation to its next product launch
-
Now Playing: President Trump reestablishes US Space Command
-
Now Playing: Privacy concerns after Amazon's attempt to fight crime
-
Now Playing: How to watch Marshmello, Kane Brown concert in VR
-
Now Playing: Your smart speaker may be turning on by itself
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on black tech newsletter as National Black Business Month comes to a close
-
Now Playing: SpaceX’s ‘Starhopper’ completes a minute-long test flight
-
Now Playing: SpaceX to launch Mars rocket prototype in southern Texas
-
Now Playing: Apple's new iPhone will have a more durable screen
-
Now Playing: People fall for fake Instagram warning
-
Now Playing: Celebs, politicians fall for Instagram hoax
-
Now Playing: YouTube may stop ads targeting children
-
Now Playing: Amazon selling facial recognition program that detects emotions to police
-
Now Playing: UPS invests in self-driving cars
-
Now Playing: Mark your calendars for the new iPhone