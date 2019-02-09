Transcript for Twitter CEO gets hacked

In today's tech bike even the CEO up Twitter isn't safe from actor Jack Dorsey the count was filled with racism anti Semitic tweets the offensive tweets were quickly deleted. Twitter blames the hack on port security by its mobile phone provider. And they suspended the Twitter account allegedly involved in the hat. And cool seems ready to pay up. Big time that company or poorly pay up to 200 million dollars to settle a federal investigation. Into YouTube's handling of children's personal information. That investigation has been looking into the collecting of data from users under thirteen years old. And today marks the fiftieth anniversary of the automatic teller machine. On September 2 1969 the first ATM was used at a bank. On Long Island New York it just dispense cast then today banks say their high tech ATMs to provide. 70% of a task a human teller and you as your tech tied.

