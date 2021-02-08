Transcript for Zoom has agreed to pay $85M to settle class action lawsuit

It's an insect bites Xoom has agreed to pay 85 million dollars to settle a class action lawsuit. Is accused of sharing personal data with FaceBook and other sites in violation of users' privacy. Xoom is also blamed for so called Zune bombing what hackers disrupt meetings the deal must be approved by a judge. Streaming help Disney's new film jungle cruise cash in during its opening weekend. The film took in nearly 92 million dollars worldwide about 13 of that total came from a simultaneous release on Disney plots. And the official video for Rick asked we've 1987. Hit never gonna give you up has surpassed one of the the billion plays on YouTube and many of those youth work. Involuntary into the phenomenon known as Rick rolling price people by interrupting them with that song. Of your tech bytes have a great day. A.

