Transcript for What we are seeing is just the beginning of an exciting chapter for space: Massimino

I invited my brother to come on. I was not expect for him to be on the first flight, when he asked for me to go along, I was awestruck. You can see the Earth from space and it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet and humanity. It is one Earth. Jeff bezos and his brother are headed to the edge of space on Tuesday abort the blue origin spaceship new Shepard. It comes nine days after Richard Branson completed his space flight launching a new area of space tourism. Our geo Benitez joins us. Good morning, this is the first time any humans boarding the blue Shepard. Reporter: Last week was Branson and this week is Jeff bezos boarding his spaceship the new Shepard and also launching is his brother mark and now Oliver Damon who's the youngest sharing his excitement. I am super excited to go to I have been dreaming about this all my life. Reporter: The 11 minutes flight will give them three minutes of weightlessness at the edge of space. Different than what we saw last week with virgin galactic space. Reporter: Which drops from a mothership 50,000 feet in the virgin galactic already sold. Branson telling me after his fig, he hopes this will open up space to all. Reporter: Jeff bezos plans to go further than Branson did, 62 miles above surface. We'll be in the remote desert site to cover this launch for you on Tuesday. Martha. We'll all be watching, geo Benitez, thank you so much for that. Let's bring in our professor at Columbia university, it is great to see you this morning, Mike. This is the first man crew launch to blue origin. You have been inside blue origin, right? Very nice windows. Unlike virgin galactic, blue origin -- the launch will look different thanbranson's right? Thank you for having me this morning. Much different than what we saw last week. It is a traditional rocket launch but it is fully automated so the astronaut passengers get inside and they launched automatically. The rocket itself stage will come back and land a couple miles away from where they launched. The astronauts will land close by in a parachute inside the capsule. Much different, I think it is a very safe and tested 15 times and has a great escape system. All that work as you said automatically. The ride for Branson and by Jeff bezos is thrilling. What's the overall importance of a brief ride to space? Blue origins is taking up to open up space more and more go going further and further and exploring and doing exciting things with a private company like blue origin. They had 15 successful flights so far including one that included an experiment that some of my students at Columbia got to fly into space. I think it will be more research and more people going up in these sub orbital flight which is very exciting. It is only the first step what they want to do. They have another spaceship coming into line. They are also interested in being able to develop a lander for moon operations to go to the moon. I think what we are seeing here is just the beginning of will be years of very exciting program. And mark, you mentioned the moon and you got Elon Musk who wants to go to Mars. What are the long-term benefits to humanity? I think that one thing I think is here with these companies now being evolved, nasa wanted to do for decades to be able to turnover what they have done in space to private enterprise so it can help our economy to provide economic benefits. We are seeing some of that. The action to space increases just like my students, when I was a student there would be no way and even a few years ago for students to fly something inner space and now they can. People can envision themselves going or what research they may do or what products they may develop or what they want to accomplish in space, now it is possible. It is going to let people being creative and coming up with things that people can't imagine that could be done in space travel. Overall the space program has been about is looking at things from a different perspective. We have so many important things to take care on our planet. By going to space and looking back and trying to understand an environment, we understand big questions that can be answered by looking back at our planet and exploring in space, what we can do in zero gravity and what we can learn about our planet and where we came from and what else is out there. That requires us leading. This is in a big picture of what this is all about. Thanks Mike. We'll all be watching. We'll have live coverage of the blue origins space launch on Tuesday right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.