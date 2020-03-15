Transcript for 'Could Bernie still turn it around? Honestly, probably not': Nate Silver

the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability. I cannot tell you how many people our campaign has spoken to, who have said, and I quote, I like what your campaign stands for, I agree with what your campaign stands for, but I'm going to vote for Joe Biden because I think Joe is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump. A rare admission by a presidential candidate. Senator Bernie Sanders there speaking on Wednesday after another poor showing on Tuesday night. So is this primary race a done deal for Joe Biden? We asked fivethirtyeight's Nate silver, do you buy that? Remember just a month ago, Bernie Sanders was a democratic front-runner, it was obviously too soon to count Joe Biden out. But by the same token, isn't it a little bit early to count Bernie out now? Well, not necessarily. Half of states have already voted and Democrats have made it clear they prefer Biden to Sanders. Biden won Texas, Massachusetts and he'll probably end up winning Washington state. These are all places that Bernie Sanders was supposed to have done well. So, could Bernie still turn it around? Honestly, probably not. He's currently down by 20 points in national polls and he's done in polls of all four states set to vote in on Tuesday. Including Florida, down by 40 points. More importantly, even if Sanders did make some type of miraculous comeback, it would be a case of too little, too late. Plus, the biggest story in the world right now, coronavirus seems to be working more toward Biden's benefit. In a recent poll, Democrats preferred Joe Biden by 25 points to hand Al national crisis. With both candidates cancelling big rallies, there's not much opportunity to build momentum. So, yeah, I buy the campaign is basically over. Whether Bernie has a 5% chance, 0.5% chance we can debate that. Not a whole lot of doubt about the ultimate outcome.

