Newsom on 2024: Dems need to 'drive contrast' between Biden, Trump

"This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl sits down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom while he campaigns for President Joe Biden in South Carolina.

January 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live