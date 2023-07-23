‘Projecting strength' is 'important for deterrence’ against North Korea: Rep. McCaul

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on “This Week.”

July 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live