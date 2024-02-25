Republicans have put ‘rights of a fertilized egg over the rights of women’: Duckworth

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on “This Week.”

February 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live