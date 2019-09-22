‘We’re working toward’ avoiding war with Iran: Pompeo

More
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is interviewed on “This Week” Sunday, amid rising tensions with Iran.
10:18 | 09/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘We’re working toward’ avoiding war with Iran: Pompeo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:18","description":"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is interviewed on “This Week” Sunday, amid rising tensions with Iran.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"65778903","title":"‘We’re working toward’ avoiding war with Iran: Pompeo","url":"/ThisWeek/video/working-avoiding-war-iran-pompeo-65778903"}