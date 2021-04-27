Airlines’ concerns about 5G were ‘well known for years': former FAA head

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to Michael Huerta, former head of the Federal Aviation Administration, about aircraft safety concerns linked to 5G.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live