Avalanche near skiers in French Alps caught on camera

Footage captured by a mountain guide shows an avalanche tumbling down a mountain in the French Alps, coming closer to a group of skiers who were luckily out of reach.

March 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live