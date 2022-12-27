Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights canceled as travel nightmare continues

ABC News' Mola Lenghi reports from Denver International Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, where passengers are stranded after hundreds of flights were canceled on Tuesday.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live