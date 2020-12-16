Transcript for Nor’easter to bring heavy snow and near-blizzard conditions

Let's bring in chief meteorologist ginger zee ginger how is expected to play out. OK so it's really all day today or early tomorrow and my AM Thursday night we will be rid of it is so it's going to be a 48 hour event for the most part let's go ahead and start with what's behind meet. He's CB is and large are orange vehicles not sending it to see everyday. In New York City here they have 2000 slalom and the vehicles but he isn't our snow melt terrorists and they can not sixty tons of snow every hour. They may have to employ them sometimes they let it not nationally but as you heard rob just say it's gonna stay cold behind all of this and we are looking for significant snow especially north of here is celebs and start. Winter weather advisory is stretching from Georgia and South Carolina twenty states involved up to Vermont New Hampshire and Maine. Delaware New Jersey have coastal flood advisories and as I mentioned the timing as Washington DC has a brief period is now but it's good the mixer rains here. Going to be in the very low end of any snow totals of any Philadelphia. Tune at 3 PM it starts and it looks like you're gonna flirt with that lines he could see significant snow on the northwest had us any. Wayne last on the southeast side over to Atlantic city new nothing where the rain takes over in New York City up to Hartford Hudson Valley Pope announced. That's where we expected to start around eight inches and some places Wally fourteen inches of some of those the snow totals will come with the one to two inch per hour snowfall rates. Hand I'm topple all of this you're going to have win so that heavy wet snow could be blown around with thirty to sixty miles per hour gusts it is not just their roads and power lines are concerned about and and power is always such a big concern at do you think that'll be a widespread problem with the storm. I think there'll be plenty of that night I don't think he'll be US friends say in the city necessarily here in New York or necessarily Philadelphia but I think when you start to get up into Connecticut or Massachusetts. And though the winds are whipping and that heavy snow has added a foot foot and a half that's where we're gonna have issues. And I didn't know until look out for that ginger zee in New York City showing us. Snow elders and that a lot of people wish they had one of those for their driveway ginger thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.