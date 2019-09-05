Transcript for Old railways to become coast-to-coast nature trail

OK guys still a lot of people take at it tracts and they drive across country but. Now for the first time in history both coasts will soon be connected. By L 4000. Mile walking and running trail between Washington DC and Washington State so want to bring in at Ryan chow he's the president of the rails to trails. Organization. Matt Ryan this is exciting to give give us a little bit more information about what's happening here. I assume is exciting out what we're planning is the great American rail trail. It will be the country's first multi use trail crossing the nation it will create a laughable like what as entirely separated from crack back. Spanning a distance of over 3700 miles as you said from Washington State to Washington DC. It's really cool so why has this been such a priority for you because this is never been done and now. Not completely finished but almost. Yeah it's getting married certainly didn't hear well it's a party because we believe that trails connect people with the outdoors each other and our communities in very powerful ways. And we've gone a long time 33 years over that time we've helped to create over 23000 miles of rail trails all over the country. I'll do not want that spans a nation what we found literal as work. Is that the preferred route that the most the best route across the country is now 52% complete. Sir greatest opportunity. To really accelerating all that product. Progress. Span the country on a trail that will ultimately reach fifty million people within fifty miles of this trial. It's absolutely incredible. So I want to know can people check out sections of it right now even though it's not completely finished. Yes yes of course the great American route consists of a 125. Truly beautiful existing trails some of the most iconic rail trails and our country. And there are open here amazing destinations are warmly welcoming visitors. And a great way to find out about all of these trails is through our out on trail ink dot com and a great way to learn more about the great American rail trail. Everything about what's Campbell will be coming I just great American rail trail dot pork. All right Ryan Chal on the congratulations as he set a 33 year project so and kudos this is the main thing we can't wait to check it out. Thank you thank you so much.

