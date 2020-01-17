TSA detained record number of firearms at US airports in 2019

TSA reminded travelers that individuals who are caught with firearms at airport security checkpoints are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000.
0:22 | 01/17/20

Transcript for TSA detained record number of firearms at US airports in 2019
It TSA says are covered work on that airport checkpoints last you're never before more than 4400 firearms the front and checked. 4400. Providing checked bags are on passengers it's a 5% increase over when he eighteen. 87% of the guns that were found were loaded Hartsfield Jackson airport Atlanta topless with the most guns found was filed by Dallas and Denver.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

