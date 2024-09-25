1 dead after hijacked bus speeds through LA with driver held at gunpoint

The suspect was taken into custody for allegedly killing a passenger, while the driver and a second passenger were uninjured, according to LAPD Deputy Chief Donald Graham.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live