1 hospitalized after Delta plane sits on simmering Las Vegas tarmac for hours

An Atlanta-bound flight sat delayed on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport for at least three hours, according to passengers.

July 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live