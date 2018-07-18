Transcript for 13-year-old boy bitten by possible shark off Fire Island, authorities investigating

Both of those attacks. Causing panic onto beaches on Fire Island off Long Island a twelve year old girl bit in the leg while swimming at Saint Louis haven beach and yet tooth lodged in a young boys lag when an apparent shark took a bite out of him on Atlantic beach. Eyewitness News reporter in. Well Sandra Lola pulling out just released from good samaritan hospital here in West Islip Long Island putting on a pretty brave face. After she was attacked in the surf off a Fire Island. Again she and her family are convinced it was a shark she was released from good samaritan within the hour. A smile on her face but some pretty deep gash is in her leg. Lois says she was in waist deep water which stop scratches on her leg and realize she'd been bitten. She described what sounded like a shark but she's not a marine biologists so it's not confirm. The bites are deep no question about it. But she's in good spirits. After a pretty frightening experience. It's probably a excitement ways. The letter and snow like my little brother and my mom where. Like kind of standing next. And the letter is closer to really feel anything in this doesn't mean like next community kind of felt pain and it looked as a leg. But then kinda I don't know how is and says denigrating other life that felt it and is dead leg spinning like they kind of building over a pool looking thing leg next to me. So I ran out to my mom and like my legs like bloody. But my daughter reserved ignited a ten feet off shore up to a waste. Also a dicier had a gain amnesty. Something we couldn't tell what was but it's kind of flapping about. Well a second young person was also bitten a short distance away a thirteen year old boy. With similar wounds of that happened within an hour of Lowe's and sit around twelve noon. Invaders would be called out of the water until lifeguards could be sure it was safe to venture back. Authorities recovered a small truth from the boys what went. Lifeguards say they're certain it was a shark in town officials and town of Islip. A later said that was confirmed. The boy was part of a town day camp program were campers were having a field trip to the beach. And it was a startling experience for them. It was a hundred Bruins. If god and his Icahn is asked on the dignity and any strange thing to do girls boogie board and eyes went like sure. And I use all cleaning up like all like a big play on Agnes about it is create. It'd under that administering first aid right away that's when we noticed the puncture wounds and we figured it was shark bite right away. We dress the wounds appropriately. Late game miss Barbara descended EMS came. And they took our dressing go up because they wanted to see the wounds and that's when they confirmed also. Not only was it a shark bite but they found one of the teeth and still inside the boy. Well for about two hours today people were called out of the water Robert Moses state park which is on the western end. A Fire Island after a shark was cited over there now that shark. Was later identified as a sandbar shark yoke. Seeing sharks along the Long Island coastline is not unusual but shark attacks. Extremely were air. Both kids are going to be just fine but as low as dad put it they've got scars. They're gonna have one heck of a story to tell either West Islip Long Island and Eyewitness News right it is the attacks that are making this news and Jay thank you.

