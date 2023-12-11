15 airmen disciplined in investigation of accused leaker

The service members failed to take proper action after they became aware of accused leaker Jack Teixeira’s intelligence-seeking activities, according to an Air Force investigation.

December 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live