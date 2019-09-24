$165 million in cocaine found in submarine, Coast Guard says

A submarine in the Pacific Ocean was found with over 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth over $165 million dollars, officials said.
0:27 | 09/24/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for $165 million in cocaine found in submarine, Coast Guard says
Their Coast Guard says it's suddenly and carrying 165. Million dollars worth of cocaine. Has been seized. At his video it shows the vessel being intercepted by US officials in the Pacific Ocean it. Authorities say about eleven a hundred pounds of cocaine was recovered and off loaded. The remaining 1000 pounds could not be removed because this submarine was unstable. A four suspected drug smugglers were arrested.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

