The UK has approved another cold mid nineteen vaccine. The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective in trials in the Pfizer and the Daryn a vaccines but it's also much less expensive and easier to store. Meanwhile a new strain of the virus first found in the UK has now been detected in the US. An east news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein is here to break it all down for us doctor Brownstein. Thanks for being here what do you know about this other strain now confirmed in Colorado and how worried should we be. Huge portion of the key is that occur so we just didn't know Lewis here. If we got small number are likely. Often every single case detectives probably another 800. I went through undetected so we are spreading communities across country the good news is that it releasing a change to buried in terms hostile stations are severe disease are. We think it's a dozen accidents he symptoms from the data that we've been looking. Beer and this is why should cancel or. As we're finishing out this holiday period be so focused social distancing and asked orange to limit the number of teachers and building our. And this patient that we know of with this news training Colorado had no travel histories so. And that yet another indication that this strain is here and already spreading. Exactly so that case did not come from someone who is coming from out of the country we know we've seen this sequence. In many parts of the globe this person had not travel. So let me there was community transmission RTT plates and so are probably missing thousands of teachers of shock and thousands of kids just because her limited capacity to identify. Darren. And can send that new variant is said to spread more easily but it is still it invades scientists think at least be a vaccine will still be effective against since so that's a good news. And more good news on top of that is that the the UK just approved. That Oxford and ashes Danica vaccines today what do we know about this vaccine compared to the Pfizer and Darren a vaccines. Price we always like good vaccine is and this is more benighted UK gas isn't the vaccine is about 70% are active and they found your hospitalizations figures to be a disease in the backseat arch she did it looks pretty good out what are the problems as it did have a lauded Eden 65 and older populations of port what in terms of the data she. Also it's honestly necessarily in terms of I think is she eight compared to Daryn and parts of vaccine which are 95%. I'm a lot of questions in terms of dosing interval is what some great points about this vaccine is and it's easier to distribute and store because just ours refrigerator. AstraZeneca agreed to sell with sacks in their car but. Read a four dollars dose which means it could have global impact great we're looking back each second half impact across the globe equitable access this is one of those vaccines so in the US though they're still on trials are ongoing. If those work out in the data looks good now clearly the US third option. Here and we heard from James long a not only is the costs lower but then the company itself is trying to make sure that this vaccine doesn't only go. Two developed countries what is not only the cost factor the vaccine. The company's efforts to make sure this goes to developing countries but also the temperature the fact that they don't have to store it. At these super cold temperatures. What does that do for the prospect of actually getting a vaccine of any kind. Throughout the world. Yeah I mean this is so corners of the public health person you have to recognize that and Denny is a global phenomenon and eat sometimes we forget it if we can't control this. Virus across the globe we're just gonna lose and when you look at some of the initial allocation of the vaccine from the Garrard out. And for Fries are you see that the wealthier nations had more access and I just doesn't work in a global public health environment and so AstraZeneca coming with the vaccine immunity can be distributed. Are so many nations needs that we were actually have a real weapon in the fight against this virus. And we also of the UK is now adjusting. There roll out plan for the vaccine instead and giving both doses. Two people were receiving the vaccine there actually waiting longer and giving more people. Just one dose for now at least what do you think of that plan. It's very innovative plan there's been a call from a number of scientists to push this sort of one dosage that was many people as possible rotted and reserving no second doses I'll be seeing pretty good protection from that first dose from fifty to 70%. Lot more data is needed. But if you think about it for first o.s can limit you know thirty to 40% of the teachers. Have a measurable impact on the pandemic and so number of countries works were and it's he is out now with that approach Canada has now warranted as well do you work articles how beautiful we understand it you're in you last. I think it makes sense if the idea to get this accident does many people get them the protection they need it's it's it's an approach worth thinking about year. And if that just that one dose. Ken. Keep people from getting this that Kobe more seriously keep them from having to be hospitalized. What does that do for our hospitals being overwhelmed. Exactly so if you think about it. What we're trying to cheap is to keep. Hostels from overcrowding because of significant overcrowded and this is when the bad things happen people die are necessary to die first dose yet people that protection from having severe disease need to begin a mile of course an illness that can bring us you know get that Latin and the curve that we've always been talking about remarks at a super hornets I think it's a strategy worked export meat you don't get that 95%. I think it's yet and Vickie. When he gives you that protection around your disease and so I think again I think he case that you are moved in and the number doses aren't. I mean that's said in this country at least our problem right now is not a lack of doses that it seems a lack of distribution and we heard operation barbs been say twenty million by the end of the year. We are well well well below that number. What should we expect from all of this. Yet it. Super disappointing right we know that about eleven million. I doses had been at center around this country but only just over two million have been administered and we no longer being where that. Twenty million number of people are made by the end here there's of course no wake up and how and at deadline in the past and will probably get to twenty million. In January and so yeah this case that 80% of that US population. Year's rate so that there's just no way. We achieved this with the current distribution of the vaccine you won it yet knowing vaccines delivered every week. The leaking yet where there were darn. They need those resources and funding so this is not just the seat issue is a federal funding issue. I'm and seats need to resource is it mr. Anger hopeful we can get herd immunity by its second half next year but it's gonna take some serious work to get two point. But even with the vaccines when you get both of them. It's a two week wait between getting that second shot and when you actually get the full efficacy of the vaccine. Right what I point to the second shot right you are probably had about 50% protection but to get 95%. Yes you have to weigh you know weaker tube or you really he got protection. And as you know even beyond that what we don't fully understand. It's fire since December we know that protects you against. Mild or severe illness but what it but that transmits ability to hold name of the game it's a separate features and consultations. So unique point in time we're read Upton where. Social distance until we see those numbers are hostile nations go down and and finally we can start to live normal life we're all looking forward very much looking forward to that fact around Dan thank you and happy new year. Here.

