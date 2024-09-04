2 Massachusetts murder cases under scrutiny after possible missteps

A police officer is accused of raping a minor, killing her and then staging it as a suicide. Investigators fear police misconduct and trusting prosecutors is why an indictment took three years.

September 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live