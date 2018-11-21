2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview

More
Excitement builds in anticipation of the 92nd annual parade as giant balloons are prepared.
7:30 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59350672,"title":"2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview","duration":"7:30","description":"Excitement builds in anticipation of the 92nd annual parade as giant balloons are prepared.","url":"/US/video/2018-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-preview-59350672","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.