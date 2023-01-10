2022 was 3rd-costliest year for storms in US history: NOAA

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad joins ABC News Live to discuss the agency’s new climate report, which concludes 2022 was the third-costliest year for the U.S., among other alarming findings.

January 10, 2023

