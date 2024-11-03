22-year-old arrested in deadly Vancouver, Washington, shooting

One man is dead and two others were injured after the gunman fired several rounds, according to police.

November 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live