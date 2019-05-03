Transcript for At least 23 killed as tornadoes devastate Alabama town

Search and rescue team sifting through the rubble for survivors and Alabama today this is the worst. Natural disaster that has ever occurred in the town in a 117. Mile per hour tornado ripped through Lee County last night. The trail of destruction at least half mile wide drought now flying overhead equipped with heat seeking devices help look for survivors. And so yeah. Let's do dealer yeah. As a people. Homeowners are returning to see the scope of the catastrophic damage. This homeowner tells me what is left of her home is now scattered on all sides of the streets. When. You got everything listing in the. This PM it was simply grateful. After 72 year old grandmother somehow walked away from this whole. At least forty reported tornadoes across four states. With all of Alabama now under a state of emergency presidents from seeking a moment to address the situation in Washington. Each person that I directed FEMA to provide immediate assistance to the great state of Alabama. There in there in full force. And what have we can do we're doing. Residents who told beard. Reaching out to help it anyway they can put this when he beat this week we're the lucky ones did not witness. We are about two miles from land. It's morning again. And mainland just help everybody that did happen. This is the deadliest tornado since the more tornado hit back in 2013. And with dozen still missing officials say they plan to dig through every single piece of rubble until all are accounted for. In Borg are Alabama Rachel Scott ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.