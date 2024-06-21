3 killed, 10 hurt in Arkansas grocery store mass shooting

At least three people are dead and 10 were injured after a grocery store shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, police said, and ABC News’ Morgan Norwood updates on this developing story.

June 21, 2024

