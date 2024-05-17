4 day care workers arrested for lacing children's food with melatonin: Police

The incident began in Nov. 2023 when police in Manchester, New Hampshire, received a report alleging “unsafe practices,” which led to an investigation, according to the Manchester Police Department.

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live