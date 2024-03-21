4th white Mississippi officer sentenced to 40 years for torture of 2 Black men

Sentencing resumed in Jackson, Mississippi, for a group of six white former law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to torture and assault of two Black men.

March 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live