50-year-old mother’s hard-earned college diploma

More
ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports on the journey of UNC Charlotte graduate Michele Rudolph, who overcame hearing loss as a teen and recent tragedies to earn her degree.
4:30 | 05/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 50-year-old mother’s hard-earned college diploma

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:30","description":"ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports on the journey of UNC Charlotte graduate Michele Rudolph, who overcame hearing loss as a teen and recent tragedies to earn her degree.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77883652","title":"50-year-old mother’s hard-earned college diploma","url":"/US/video/50-year-mothers-hard-earned-college-diploma-77883652"}