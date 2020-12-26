Transcript for Nearly 500 leads in Nashville explosion investigation

Our citizens were calling in we've had a lower 500 leads and tips coming in. And every single one of those being followed up by a team of investigators. That's the stage rat in this investigation we are still continue to follow every lead that we have. And we will continue to do so until we. Find out what's happened. We also have national resources here the Department of Justice. Yeah act the attorney general has told me resources we need we can have. The FBI and the ATF that is in their most specialized bomb technicians here to Nashville. And as we speak they are north of here a number a block steadied any massive crime scene. Doing what they do. And doing frankly what they do better than anyone else in the world. And it's quite a challenge. Having been out there is seen as seen it's like. A giant jigsaw puzzle create about bomb throws pieces of evidence across multiple city blocks. They've got together it they've got a catalog at they've got to put it back together and try to find out what the picture that puzzled looks like. But there's no one better to do it then the folks we've got on the ground here Nashville Tennessee right now he can't can. Firm and he. Individuals or anybody witness identified again as we've met we have over 500 investigative leads we're following up and every one of those of their number of individuals that we're looking yet. So at this point we're not prepared to identify any single individual at this point we don't have any indication that we are looking. For a another. Subject but again there is 500 these were running through so there's all kinds of individuals were looking for America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.