Transcript for 90 confirmed dead in Surfside collapse

We're now on day eighteen. Search and recovery efforts continued. Uninterrupted throughout the night in morning as our teams worked tirelessly as ever to make progress on the collapse site. Truly it is a remarkable. Operation. Our team continues to make incredible progress he layering the piled. And we're working to bring closure to families as quickly as we possibly can we have now recovered over fourteen million. Concrete and debris. And through our search and recovery we have recovery. Additional victims since our last briefing and the number of confirmed deaths is now nine. 71 victims have been identified and their next hit it. And our hearts and minds are always with those we lost and with the families who are grieving. And those that are still way. Our detectives are continuing to make progress in their audit and their diligent efforts. Researching beer wine all reports on the adding that list and working with the families. To open missing person police reports and as a result we have continued to news reports from the unaccounted TV. 217. People are now. 24 and 31 people are potentially an account at.

