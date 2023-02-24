988 suicide and crisis lifeline adds Spanish and LGBTQ youth lines

The lifeline’s three-digit “988” code, which was launched last year, has expanded to support an even more diverse group of Americans, ABC News’ Reena Roy reports.

February 24, 2023

