Transcript for ABC News Live: American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve vaccines for kids

Good morning and then the state of thanks for streaming with us the American academy of pediatrics is urging the FDA took off Perez vaccines for kids five and older as soon as possible. And ask over the cases in children rise and hospitals are being pushed to the brink again here's a new battle over masks as students head back to the classroom. Doctor Patel joins us live with what you need to know. The senate is just hours away from voting on a trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill so what's in the bill and what happens next. We're on Capitol Hill with the latest this morning. And thousands have been forced to evacuate as wildfires tear through Greece one officials now calling it a biblical catastrophe. Our team is live on the front lines. But we begin with the latest on the pandemic right now every state in the US except Vermont is reporting either high or substantial transmission of Covert nineteen. This is the delta Varian is infecting kids at an increasing rate. Florida currently has the highest number of young children hospitalized at the virus Victor Canas in Hollywood Florida with the latest. This morning doctors are making an unprecedented push to get children vaccinated against Kubrick nineteen as new pediatric Kobe case is near 94000. In just the last week. In children are hospitalized at a rate nearly four times higher than just a month ago the head of the American academy of pediatrics. Is now urging the FDA to authorize vaccines for five to eleven year olds as quickly as possible. The need to be approaching at a the trials and are stationed at current vaccine for children with the scene emergency that we did with the dogs just as it's a serious disease until they can be very serious disease in children. But Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency use authorization for five to eleven year olds that's expected to happen at the end of September. The company hoping to start giving out shots by the end of 20/20 one if not sooner. In Texas were hospitals have started setting up outdoor overflow Covert tense once again. Seven year old Enzo moratorium a second grader was hospitalized with the virus for more than two weeks appeared to be isolated for ten days. Just one of his parents allowed to stay with them they thought they'd taken the right precautions by getting vaccinated but Enzo was somehow exposed. Lucky that we Wear on you really can't go home and it's very sad great now that that break even if so what is what everyone's you know do their part get vaccinated. Not for themselves but are the people who little. Cannot get vaccinated you know the little kids mark reds great. As children return to school during the Covert surged a battle raging over masks. Two of the largest school districts in Texas no defined governor Gregg out of its order requiring them on school property. Regardless of vaccination status and in Florida where they currently have the highest number of children hospitalized with Covert nineteen. Two districts refusing to follow governor distinct is his bid unmask mandates saying no one will be allowed to go without them. The goal is to keep our children out of the hospital. Then why are you not hear on the side of caution. Desantis. To withhold pay from superintendent or school board members who go against his band unmasked mandates. That announcement from Florida's governor comes as many of the state school districts go back to the classroom today and tomorrow and while they go back and forth over masks Florida just requested. An additional. 300 violators. Diane. I'm Victor komando in Hollywood Florida thank you. And let's bring in physician at Sanford children's health doctor look Patel for more honest actor tell. Thanks for being here in of the CDC recently asked by German data to increase I think double the number of kids in their clinical trials. But now the American academy of pediatrics is urging the FDA to authorize vaccines for kids five and up. Based on the data from the original cohort what's your take on the. He's really different versions you're out now you regional extension. And was. Most to lose very rare show he doubted it. Cash used in these I think what we're worried about her one million hours on an easel and grow trial so there is even better question would not as he did. Motley was mostly. It will be eighties when in reality we haven't seen an anomaly in this also orders owners know this is easy words. One lingering question is going to be don't so regardless. I see both sides it is. Absolutely he and understand and Saturday EC media is this all urgency as older and more vulnerable and more solid marries but also using we're not any are easy to make you won't shrugs shot. An eagle on Gary conscious. Well and so that's the thing rent and I spoke to the AP president yesterday but. The reason the FDA asked for those increase in the size of trials was to be extra sure about side effects like my car died as for example so. What do you say to parents who are concerned about that particularly when you're talking about young kids. I see any here on her anyone who has questions are sad the loss. Our perception poorest people are so it's right now he's theoretical reader. Reactions to vaccines are you hurting in. Complete original ordinary real. He's eerie side acts passions and the actual virus Margaret that is so limiting. We notice a rare occurrence we have our eyes on he's doing great we know that possible positions are rapidly brassy and freeware. Children are on Maxine I need you all in large numbers. Johnson during his homing missile wouldn't burden on its. And it hospital a hospital in. Arkansas ordered our Chris Zenyatta right call and that's usually. So what difference do you think backs in this age group would make not only keeping kids out of the hospital but in the larger picture of fighting this virus. We kind of alluded to this and second Arnold larger picture is yes we wanted to teach ins. Sells sleep protecting remember there's also utilities are always just easy answer I just not argue she's insults right. Propagate this fire is given a chance Eugene me more virulent strain. And also spread or more vulnerable people Sanchez. There are dolls underlying medical conditions or children underlying medical conditions also and I really worried about theoretical risk a long haul order only in children myself and anyone out there was treated shouldered any species any mercy partner or any icu. I've seen unfortunately Pawlenty is presenting the law or symptoms even after grabbing asymptomatic infections are not or. In Texas and Florida were seeing schools pushing back against the governor's ban on. Mask mandates and requiring them on school property anyway so what does the data say right now about masking at this point particularly for young children. This at a says. As insane or read your masks or the most important being that last year. Parents are rebuttals me is that mass Ebert has been our sleazy as yours how oxygen each my whole equally under the mask. Seizure and a solar to see we weren't asked surge will underlying medical conditions sensory issues. Our comedy or he's an ambulance and I'll ask that all a law buying enlarged. Session and placed it cannot be vaccinated. Represented in theory importantly or mitigation aging muscles already ingress would you you don't see Spain to keep them in those in Ann Emerson learning aren't enough. Diane I governor Desantis governor at a ball pro life and this move does not seem to be sort of net notional. Tacked up a tell always great to have you thank you. You know. And senators have to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill this morning the one trillion dollar package is focused on roads bridges railways and broadband Internet. And is expected to pass the senate but has a long way to go in the house congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is on the hill with the latest on that good morning Rachel. Diane good morning after weeks of negotiations and several long nights here on Capitol Hill the senate is now just hours away from passing the bipartisan infrastructure package. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer saying this is the first time in decades Republicans and Democrats. Have come together on a package like this this is one trillion dollars that includes a hundred in ten billion. For roads and bridges 39 billion for public transit and 65 billion to expand brought via an Internet. This is only half. Waved there it it could face some challenges ahead. The house is already out on a recess Democrats hold a razor thin majority. And progressive Democrats say they will not vote for it is bipartisan package. Unless congress passes a much larger 11 they are now eyeing a package that is 3.5 trillion dollars. This includes a long list the Democrat priorities everything from universal pre K it's a buddy for free community college. As well as billions to fight climate change Democrats have laid the ground work now to pass this on their own. But even her own party unified on that price tag Diane will be is significant challenge. Sure row Rachel Scott and Washington thank you a looks pretty ABC's political directorate climbed thriller that more on this so Rick if this bill passes it then goes the house but. As Rachel mentioned it's got a little bit of a battle ahead there. Yet Diana battled say the least you've got house progressives and even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is it we're not gonna take this vote op we don't really care what the senate does. On this bill unless we also know that there's a much larger so called human infrastructure package several trillion dollars war that would also passed and that is an unsure item in the senate. A not to mention going back to the house so this is a major achievement if this victory goes through for Democrats it's an improbable achievement. It's possibly could get up off words of seventy senators voting for it. But it does not make it a done deal and right now. Progressives feel empowered emboldened and they are going to exert some of the political muscle if and when this bill arrives over on their side of the capitol. And that that three and a half trillion dollar human infrastructure package which is now really a budget read to look resolution. It includes social programs things up focus on family climate health care the Democrats are trying to pass that with a simple majority. Do they have everyone on board to do that. It's unclear word were still several months away from. The over the real rubber meeting the road on that I'll we know that the senate Democrats generally say that they're okay with this but that price tag. Has spooked some moderates that has them wondering about it they also. How real fears of political repercussions if everything in that package goes through we've heard senator Bernie Sanders the either the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee just yesterday. Liken this to the biggest expansion in in the government since the new deal. That's a good thing if your progressive and maybe isn't a great thing if you're a moderate and certainly not if you're Republican. And despite the bipartisanship that we're seeing with this package today. The expectation is that it'll be zero Republicans in the senate who support this solid bid is much larger bill. I even the moderates saying the price tag way too high it is going to necessitate in their mind tax increases. So that's up quite a big that the Democrats are making and as you mentioned it's not clear that they even have the votes on their own. So as you touched on some progressives in the house they want assurances that the senate can approve. That larger though social programs in that budget bill before they support this trillion dollar bipartisan package so. How does that work particularly since you're saying that budget bill is still months away so. Could this delay or even Dee rail the bipartisan bill that's in front of the right now. Felony be most certainly could because if they fit if they from the house they're not gonna take this up unless they know things are moving in the senate. It could be well into September even beyond before we have a clear sense of what is in this packaged. A much less of the Democrats remain united around it and fought in the final answers may rest with the on elected senate parliamentarian we've seen this movie before. How we saw earlier this year when the parliamentarian said a minimum wage increase could not be part of this. Other senate has pretty strict rules of its own and what you can and can include as part of his budget process. I and that means that there may be some things go by they go by the wayside to taking things like immigration reform as part of this Lotta folks want it but it's not clear whether it's gonna pass. The procedural hurdles that it needs so a long way to go Diane despite a day that top you again would probably mark one of the biggest victories you can imagine for Democrats these days. So close a bipartisanship technique but still also are just ABC news political director Clyde always great daddy Rick thank you. Thanks stance. And volunteers are now stepping in to help fight fires and even rescue animals as wildfires rage in Greece the high temperatures there have caused almost six. Hundred fires across the country. One government official is calling it a biblical catastrophe. ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie really isn't heavy agrees with the latest. Overnight written flames leaping into the Greeks died. More than a week of record heat fueling remove links list conditions on the ground sparking nearly 600 fighters across the country. Volunteers stepping in on the front lines. Theater tells us he spent the last forties and battling flames with his company's truck I am not alone they looked of people here. This woman rescuing dogs left behind in the evacuation asked and yeah. She tells us even children on the beach for geese and evil to get home. Hundreds of thousands of acres across Greece now look like this during that covered in ash and steals smoldering. It's it's heartbreaking. That's what it really comes down to Jim is from California to parents who upon the silent he comes back every year big difference is I would say the response. Com response time. California before our departments are getting help throughout other counties and other cities here in Greece the response time from what I'm hearing it took. Quite a few days for them to respond. Countries have you would tapped quick. That blistering United Nations report code waited for humanity warning climate change is making extreme weather events like these players across Southern Europe. Only works. And Maggie joins me live now from Abby agrees Maggie vacation spots in Greece are just only opening back up now after Covert restrictions. Now there shutting down again so what's it like for the tourism industry right now. There it is so hard for them I mean look behind me this is normally a packed beach you can see it's just. Thick with smoke ran out early were getting rained on with hash this is not a vacations are right now and as Newsday many news please have had just opened up after the pandemic people here like all over the world. Are struggling to a teller we're staying in showed us there there she that reception. And pretty much. Everyone had canceled Borough would some of the few left in that hotel so this isn't really hitting people hard in new someone American spokesman a peace he's at the same things and watching people. Lean to this island on that ferry was. Heartbreak and all of that revenue does being lost for people that needed and this is. Paradise on fire right now enemies it is heartbreaking to see. And what a locals in the area saying how are they reacting to all of us. Her hand and offers are just exhausted like you said they have been going through a tough time for more than a year and now to have these wildfires bring to eight eighths of some of his. Historic heat wave the wildfire is more than 600 of them popping up across the country. They're tired they're tired of battling and fighting backing Digital's volunteers with an amazing to see people. A taking it upon themselves try to save their homes try to save their neighborhood and their families the people really are stepping up. But they're also exhausted because the heat wave is going to continue at least through today and tomorrow so has the woman told us these fighters are not over yet. Diane. Sadly not Maggie really an Eddy agrees thanks Maggie stay safe. And it's not just trees dealing with extreme heat back here at home more than 130. To eight million people are under heated alerts across the country. After a tornado outbreak in the midwest overnight senior meteorologist rob Marciano is tracking it all horse good morning rob. Hagan Mori Diane went on to Billy talk about tornado outbreaks in the middle of August but that's we had yesterday late in the day across northern Illinois. Here's video of one of sixteen reported tornadoes between Rockford. And Chicago basically this one doing some damage to south of rock for look at that debris flying the heiress like we have farming structure. Homes were damaged as well luckily. Nobody was injured today that the area of concern kind of moves up and threw. Wisconsin. It is fueled in part. By the heat that is building across the midsection of the country in there you see another one of those sixteen tornadoes. He wave you bet not just across central part of the US were heat indices over the next day or two will be up and over 100 degrees fueling those thunderstorms this afternoon and through Chicago. And a Troy potentially. What on the north west and north east coast's. We are looking at excessive heat that will be building. Through the end of the week potentially breaking more records and certainly creating some dangerous weather conditions as far as heat is conserved. Thought about the tropics potential trouble cyclone number six. Is brewing in the Caribbean heading towards Puerto Rico about 3300 miles away not named yet but probably will be named soon. A tropical storm warning is posted for Puerto Rico and ends Gooding towards fla. By a late at a Friday into Saturday and Sunday want to see about that track and strength it's gonna be a tricky forecast but folks in Florida for the northeast gulf. Should be on the alert. Diane over deal. All right rob Marciano Forrest thanks rob. Coming up the ongoing debate over vaccine mandates for cruise ships when we come back here what a judge just ruled about requiring vaccines to board yeah. Stay with us. Welcome back impeachment proceedings against New York governor Andrew Cuomo are heating up in a state legislature. The assembly committee investigating sexual harassment and other allegations against the governor says it'll hold hearings through the end of the month. Arrow Russia has the latest from Albany high aerial. Good morning to you diet Governor Cuomo faces a looming threat of impeachment the Judiciary Committee chairman saying. That they will allow the governor to submit evidence up until this Friday but legislators are looking in tape governor Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. His possible uses state resources to fund his book deal and potential preferential treatment for his friends and family to get Kobe nineteen testing. And of course those bombshell allegations laid out in a state AG's report that he sexually harassed eleven women. If articles of impeachment are drawn against the governor those proceedings could start as early as next month Diane. And every RS seven Albany thanks stereo. And prince Andrews offering no comment this morning as he faces a new lawsuit for alleged sexual abuse. The suit alleges a 61 year old abuse the plaintiff at Jeffrey Epstein Manhattan mansion and elsewhere. When she was under eighteen in panelists at Buckingham Palace with the latest good morning in. Yet that was voted present during facing a little suit from one of Jeffery it stings the most outspoken accuses Virginia G frank. He's only accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was on the rage. Now filing a lawsuit in U you'll Monday. Who also is alleging that she faced threats from Jeffrey Epstein get Leighton Maxwell and Prince Andrew to engage in the games. Everest and duke has publicly denied the allegations in the past. Telling the BBC here in the UK in an interview I can absolutely categorically tell you that it never happened. Delaying Maxwell has also repeatedly denied her allegations Prince Andrew spokesperson saying merely new Coleman's when asked about the lawsuits overnight. Buckingham Palace saying only. It's illegal mats I'm pleased lawyers to respond Prince Andrew can't be forced to stand trial a civil suits in the US could be forced to pay damages. If there's a default judgment to Kingston but clearly either way this is very bad that his reputation of calls by extension. The reputation of the British wolf family Diane. In panel in London thanks CN. A federal judge has ruled in favor of Norwegian cruise lines saying the company can require proof of vaccination for every one on board. This comes after Florida governor Rhonda Santa's threatened to find cruise lines that required passengers to be vaccinated. ABC's transportation correspondent Jill Benitez has more. This morning a new turn in the battle over vaccines for cruises out of four. A federal judge saying Norwegian cruise line can now require Florida passengers to provide proof of vaccination before boarding. Going directly against governor Ron dissents is orders acting this is eight victory the cruise industry. Please turn out to census had said he cruise lines would face a 5000 dollar fine per passenger if they defied his order. This ruling means for now Norwegian would not have to pay those fines but it's not clear what it means for other cruise line's Norwegian which is preparing to set sail from Florida for the first time on Sunday. Says all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure. And before boarding the cruise line will test each passenger. Guests must bring their original vaccination documents to the port and unvaccinated children even those under twelve cannot board. Why are you wherever they can't make sure he. And they can't go through another. Episode like he did last year we're ship struck out at sea with. People with code on them just days ago with the delta variant surging. Carnival princess and Holland America announced they're making masks and mandatory for all passengers regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile the Florida governor now vows to appeal that ruling but the federal judge said that Norwegians battle against the Florida law would likely prevail. Diane right ABC transportation correspondent GO Benitez thank you. Coming up. It's a new warning about a scam targeting child tax credit payments. We have what you need to now after the break. Welcome back the IRS is alerting parents that they could be its market of a new child tax credit scam. Fraudulent sites are reaching out to parents encouraging them to apply for the tax credit. And then using the links to obtain personal information chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has more. A text message with the linked to apply for the child tax credit. Call or email. Message your. Social media. The Better Business Bureau also with an alert child tax credits are coming and so are the spammers and cyber security firm domain tools reporting it's found near leaf gave. Sites pertaining to be part of the government's American rescue plan. Which includes the child tax credit you were urging people were a letter released by me. Besides skill and tools saying while many of the sites has just been taken down these are still active all with a similar design and all not ending in dot gov a major red flag these expose the information the site asking for your Social Security number and driver's license or state ID number to apply. No people steal. Someone's. So you don't Laura Innes who east or. Earnings. GMA tried contacting the sites for each either no response or we couldn't get through to reach a per cent. Against child tax credit. Mary I'll ask is going to use information from your 201920. Tax returns to automatically enroll them treating pain and so taxpayers don't need to taken additional action. The bottom line here is for most eligible participants in this program. The payments will be automatic that means if you filed your taxes. There's nothing for you to do you. If you are eligible but your incoming is below the threshold for tax filing. You can fill out a few forms now what I arrest dot gov it'll take you about fifteen to thirty minutes and you should start receiving those payments. And keep in mind if you've had an address change or your bank account information has changed over the last here. The IRS needs to have the most up to date information on file to get the checks to you and you can fill out. Those forums. At I arrests dot gov slash child tax credit. 20/20 one again Diane it's so important that people make sure that they are dealing with the actual wire rats. And the main portal for that is that I arrest dot gov the portal for specifically the child tax credit. Is that I arrest dot gov slash child tax credit. 20/20 one. Diane from. Act Jarvis thank you and as a new debate among celebrities about how often to shower. This comes after celebrity couple Mila Kunis national Kosher revealed on a pod cast. That they don't shower every day with soap and water other actors now weighing in including the rock and his shower teen. AB series will Ganz has this investigative reports. The rocket is coming clean revealing that he shower is three times a day. The jungle cruise start tweeting that he starts his day with a cold shower takes a warm one after he works out and a hot shower when he gets home from work. If you're someone like raw probably. Exercises. Multiple time the day your sledding or. Your skin bacteria you talk about sweat Bennett's. The rock saying I'm the opposite oven not watching themselves so lad following a slew of stars revealing. They don't bathe with soap and water every day like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on a recent episode of the armchair expert podcast I don't want my body was self bad payday I want my own arm pits my crotch. Daly and nothing else ever are people who have more sensitive skin totally reasonable chest to use water. I'm you want some of that oil to build up on your skin christened. Alan Dax Shepard appearing on the view saying that they don't watch their kids every day of the waiting for the day Collins there recently. Tax that's my college usually let you know eat clean enough there's a red flag. And Jake Gyllenhaal revealing and a new interview with Vanity Fair more and more I find dating to be less necessary at times I do you also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance. And we naturally clean ourselves. How long should we really be taking a shower. Did question you have to know your skin. No years scanner Iowa gans thanks for that important big stage cannibalism. Well that doesn't even as news death and diet Luzader begs for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context that analysis was he right back here at 11 AM eastern until then. Have a great morning and a lovely shower if that's how you choose to spend it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.