Transcript for ABC News Live: Cohen-Trump recording released, flash flooding hits East Coast

Weapon ABC news items like Ricky Steven New York City we appreciate you. Didn't. Are spending some time that today excuse forget about stuff we get to take this Michael Cohen. And Donald Trump the secret tapes have been revealed we're talking about those conversations they will get that in just a bit and check this out we have flooding on the East Coast we have extreme heat out west wouldn't get to that later as well for equipment that stings off. With the day's headlines. South administration will extends twelve billion dollars in emergency aid to farmers hurt by the trade war with China. The government said that 1012. Of those 2551. Separated migrant children ages five to seventeen. Have now been successfully reunited with their parents the government says it expects almost all of the children who were eligible for reunification will be back with their parents by Thursday's court ordered deadline. The judge praising the government saying its progress he's a remarkable achievement. C a semi valley and while loan and Yosemite National Park are closing at noon because of the Ferguson fire. Nearly 38000. Acres of burned since the fire started on Friday the thirteenth with just 25%. Containment. The FBI has now joined the hunt for missing college student Molly tidbits in Brooklyn Iowa. She was last seen on or jogging route Wednesday. And her new song sober released last month Demi Lovato sings about relapse. I mean I'm. Many now those lyrics to revisit driver health Movado taken in the hospital Tuesday. After what appears to be a drug overdose the superstar singers battled addiction for years several students and treatment for drugs and eating disorders. He's been very open about her struggles something that is given support and comfort to her millions of fans. Now it appears she needs that support. Face. Back to our top story these explosive tapes revealed we're joined now by our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas Ian. Washington DCP or is gonna break without downforce. First of all these explosive recordings president speaking with his attorney Michael Cohen. Has trump responded here. He he certainly has Zachary good morning a war worth between Donald Trump and his attorney is heating up. With the release of that taped conversation between the two that we're hearing for the very first time. Quick whole bottle it. She is grateful to be taught you're hearing something highly unusual. A private conversation between an attorney and his client. This case then candidate Donald Trump September of 2016. Speaking with the fixer his personal attorney Michael Cohen. Who is secretly recording the conversation. Donald Trump apparently completely auto where he's being taped. Asking for refreshments Perrier I don't have a legitimate purpose as you know and now are critical part of the tape that's in dispute. Cohen and some seemingly discussing The National Enquirer is purchase of the story from former Playboy model Karen McDoogle. Who claimed she had no fear with trump. I'm need to open up a company. For the transfer of all that info we'll carted off friend David. David according to sources is apparently Trump's friend David Pecker CEO of American Media incorporated. Which owes The National Enquirer. American Media paid 150000. Dollars for mcdougal's story. But killed it before the election. Cohen and trump then discuss setting up a shell company to buy the rights to the inquiries mcdougal's story and perhaps others by the. Ultimately when it comes hard for the financing which will be listened. What we'll. So they can hold don't know how I got knowledge. Cause attorney suggested Thompson mentioning of cash. Is indicative of someone claiming to engage in illegal activity. But trump attorney Rudy Giuliani suggesting last night the trump was doing everything by the book that there's nothing illegal about the conversation. But he wanted any transaction to be handled by check which can be documented. Giuliani also calling in to Fox News. We looked into it numerous numerous times and the transcript makes it quite clear at the end the president trump says quote. Don't they would etched. The emerging feud between trump legal team and Michael Cohen used to be part of talks in almost circle. Is now fully engaged for the record. Giuliani says taught never paid any money to buy and control the playmate story Zachary. Your great job with that Stewart really appreciate you kind of stone adopt force my question is again why is this peak so important what does it say. Well again the tape deals with this whole issue. How would these stories being handled in regard to in this case the Playboy model who claims that she had an affair with than Canada truck. And the question that the US attorney's office wants to resolve is okay were they trying to cover up the story. Because that the president was simply trying to keep it away from his family or was it being covered up in order to. Maintain his candidacy that's the critical issues. And trump has respond to this understands. Yes he's swinging up between responding to Cohen saying quote what kind of lawyer would take a client so sad this is the first never heard of it before. Why was a tape so abruptly terminated. Zachary. Thank you so much Peter have a great day and keep repayment now when I talked to Karen Trevor Hughes on the north lawn of the White House he's talking about. This big meeting today the president in the European Commission they're going to be talking about tariffs and a whole host. Of other things care. Excuse me Karen. What is this conversation today let's go about. Now the president is really unquiet hair in the last couple of weeks about. Trade and Harris and what he sees are not an unfair deal to the United States. Now just let walked back a little bit here there's been is escalating trade war between US and China also Mexico and some European countries. And the president has said that day yet he's not gonna back down from his top positions yesterday the administration acknowledge Zachary. That these policies are having a negative impact on American farmers there's been damage done beat his price isn't fall as China has put tariffs on American exports. Yesterday we heard Agriculture Secretary who says that the administration. We'll do 812 billion dollars short term emergency aid package to help those farmers that are hurt by the president's policies. This is going to come in the form of payments directly to farmers will be purchasing access crops all of this is gonna start in September which of course is very conveniently timed right before the mid term elections. Zachary the reaction on Capitol Hill yesterday it was very fierce and it was very strong you have Republicans from some of those farm state saying. This is not the way to go this is welfare for farmers. They say they don't need handouts what they need our barriers to be broken down eat free trade eat open markets. At twelve billion dollars yesterday from the administration doesn't need to be approved by congress so. For now they can move forward on it but Zachary the administration once asked congress for more money. Very unlikely they're gonna get it they say it's the terrorists that the Republicans say the terrorists are what have to go. Customer service east of the ripple effects of of these tariffs that we've talked about the last number of weeks. Some help performers are we getting it reaction from the president. By the way of tweets as it relates due to this issue. Yeah he's defending these policies yesterday he was speaking Kansas City, Missouri and he said a technology essentially that he knows there's been in negative impact but he also is said be patient. Ivy kids there that help is coming he has promised back in April at a farmers would be taking Kera and that's what they say they're doing but. Thackeray to criticism is that this is really just a band eight at twelve billion dollar band aid being put on what critics are saying is a self inflicted wound by the administration. Garrett Travis works at the White House thank you so much we have great day. Where to go to David Curley now he's in Hershey Pennsylvania they've had some incredible flooding mayor. In that David has the latest for David. Zachary it's been five days now that the mid Atlantic and the northeast have been pummeled by this system that basically has been stalled. And in Maryland just to the south of us nearly fourteen inches of rain in the past five is that what you'd take a look theory are hurt. And you can see these drainage pipes. How much water is flowing through in fact on the other side of this road is in neighborhoods that what are the drains according to Reza we spoke to. Got clogged and it started flooding the entire street in the basements. Rescuers had to come would boats this morning. For rescue lot of folks in that neighborhood just on the other side of the road. You can see this is actually probably designed as a drainage area this is actually a golf course too big a look down. That's supposed to be just green groused but this is how much water. Has been flowing over the last several days and games. Pennsylvania and the northeast today they're talking about another inch or two of rain this is why flash flood watches are still in effect. For many of these areas that should be the last day of this storm that's been sitting over us since Saturday and I'm sure Zachary. If you were out over the weekend as many people along the mid Atlantic and the northeast. Beginning when he went over the last five days. David thank you so much for that were to go to. To know Griffin now in the weather center and she's gonna give us a little bit more details about how long. This brings gonna last now. Ink factory fell I mean it has just been are really stalled pattern here just dropping tons of rain for parts of the East Coast. Widespread seven to over ten inches of rain in just the past couple days. It's like Pennsylvania Maryland North Carolina and Virginia I want to show you why here that's the pattern I'm talking. Out they have these teams steering forces in the deep trough in the east. The Bermuda high union and take now both of those are just pushing this almost fire hose of moisture we call that atmosphere river. Abundant moisture just hitting the East Coast and isn't being the problem for the past couple they've completely Baltimore. Right near to where David was over thirteen inches of rain in just the past week it's now their wettest July. On records. So scared of flash flood watches at some thirty million people underclassmen watch it again today. It has been lasting for days North Carolina up through New York under the flash flood watch as he looked round at heavy rain. Basically hitting the seeing spots over and over again the ground already so saturated. Gonna watch this front moves east more heavy rain moving through the northeast today. And I think it said this should be the last day of the Barry heavy rain that we have to get through it hurts. The weather prediction center is forecasting a high rents. For flash flooding for essential Pennsylvanian parts of Western New York now Williamsport Pennsylvania which is in at high risk area another place. With the wettest July on record with over ten inches ivory and act very. Well now and they're just getting torn up out west who were seen these these high high heats. Any chances they're gonna get a reprieve anytime soon. While we're talking about this that pattern and they are stacked in a heat wave there in the south last. Record high yesterday in death valley California 127. Degree it. Phoenix reaching 116 yesterday as a record high and it's just going to continue today take a look at the ex pats keep morning. Stretching across without flat and advisories even all up into Portland Oregon. Look at some of these numbers now on a diss record highs and continues today. 116 again possible in Phoenix nineties in downtown Los Angeles for 800 degrees now these are all records that could possibly breaking even at far north as Portland. In the mid nineties and asking all week sell. The temperature is paired with a dry humidity gusty wins monsoon storms can bring dry lightning all of that is really. Herbal ingredients for those fires are also writing outlast me do you think at their record heat will probably. And today or tomorrow but it is going to stay hot and it is going to stay dry out. Hope. Lee if you're out west you can find some water sounds like about the only thing to do this them you're thinking so much now as written. We are going to head out to Greece now these wildfires have just been out of control that led to a number of fatalities we're joined now. By Ian panel with the latest Ian. I Zachary well I want to show you one of the houses of the residents in the Greek village of Mathieu this was the anti censor the fire storm that swept through here. Hard to imagine this used to be someone's home right apparently that used to be accounts here you see the remnants of someone's cult. If you that the bulls on the ground and this belong to the bedroom. Of one of the residence of the house young man is in these early says his. You can still feel the intensity that he's serious about what remains of the bat you can see that the metal frame and a master's. Posey someone's desk K apparently was avid reader. And this. Is who remains. Of his books now look at he's okay he's in hospital. He suffered some burns apparently because we tried to help other people escape. And it means of escape that night the fire was so intense it moves so fast gale force winds what's that about to 67 miles an hour. Is out that. The sea walls and the only saving grace for the people who live here otherwise even more would have perished. So what happened is of people were able to they went down that path there are steps lead dance of the city grew already the fire had moved behind them. Said the brush and the twigs and they shrubs that are around the seaside were already on fire. So when they got that they literally have to run into the water. Oh cool some of the residents here are elderly. To what we're told other residents of the house is dead relatives ran into the walls and you're up to. Pretty much chest high and they stood death before as a that's as far as as they can get without being forced to swim. But also they had this area to stick with a smoker the intensity of this file. So thick you couldn't tell whether C was you couldn't see whether land once you couldn't see where the sky walls and a size of the move and his arm on this is happening in nice. And it wasn't until four hours later the Soviet allies do you see the hombre of that. Started to emerge and the bugs of fishing boats a came ass about Haber came out to sea and started to pick people up. But I can stop many people. Being unable to reach to see and sadly dying. In the neighboring property there with 26 people huddled together parents sheltering their children. Trying to keep them safe they die from the smoke and eventually of course their bodies were consumed by the intensity to find now this is a process of recovery. An investigation. There is a suspicion that this was started deliberately let the people no doubt had no intention of causing Richmond this month's death and destruction. Many questions will be asked about how this was able to happen and why so many people died patchy Zachary. Ian thank you so much for your help there and we go from Greece to the UK were joined by Julia McFarlin she's in London we're talking about WikiLeaks. Founder and former hacker Julian Assange he's been staying at the Ecuadorean. Embassy there in London for some time now I mean in the story's been going on for years about twelve years now. It sounds like it might be some changes to his living over living arrangements with for a lot of backup in this talk about who is. As sounds there was this guy to him. It's payback rate yes of course as you say that may be some changes mr. Assange may be gang from the hospitality of Ecuador ends. To have majesty's government backs just recap one. On hit him on it is he's been living literally in in the pot and on the festival just an embassy behind me. Since June 2012. Due to an outside he's Australian he's now an Ecuadorian he's got Ecuadorean. Assistance that he is a form a computer program and hack. And he sets up in the tourist website WikiLeaks which is of course responsible. Boy you know ground breaking skates on publishing. All of a treasure tray of classified an underdog to documents a lot of CIA classified documents American diplomatic cables and of course. Even if I'm you can forget the the massive DNC you know dumped back in the tiny sixteenth presidential election. Say what he is one says he's being sort by police are not charges of sexual assault allegations in Sweden. But he has us claimed asylum. In Ecuador an embassy behind me. Since 2012 because he fit and his supporters feel that as soon as he steps out into the streets. He will be immediately detained by British authorities I'm may be extradited to the US for his role. In WikiLeaks published in old days about secret document. WikiLeaks certainly has. Been quite damaging to a number of institutions. And Kerry still why AC in the Ecuadorean embassy at this at this moment. I mean it's something people lost you know why act which all white it needs she is this country. I mean four. The several yeah is he the president act which you'll. Rough out correct he his administration had quite say quite a difficult relationship with you last. Do you have a glass on some notes on this Dele clay seeking a diplomatic sign them. The Ecuadorean but very upset at about renovations that actually came from the WikiLeaks dump that's. I said that the Americans believed that rocked filed qureia he Hyatt knowingly hire its. The pay they a corrupt police chief. And say that there are lots of different reasons but also the Austin American countries say they opened grunt that Hamas excitement cases. And you know it's any need to it would ignite but it it's sent him while. Since 2012 yes Ian in the embassy since then he has not set foot outside. A few times that Yates is the announcement about the need to get press statements things like that he's let you can stop that yes but doesn't need a change of administration the new presidents. Led in there and he really wants to be billet ties with the US and that is why. I've and is expecting Ecuadorean threatening Assad also class size has been a bit of he's described as an inherited problem for the Ecuadorean. They cut open and and that a few months ago is that he hasn't had any contact with the outside while. For three months. I've yet there is also quite upset with two million iphones is a tweeting and put it cast an interest in independence. I would be sound relations with them. With Madrid's. Say there is movements. And that reports. That's the British in the Ecuadorean currently sort of wacky and an agreement. One handing. Ask David to the British authorities. When that's gonna happen we Dayton may be imminently but why not name happens it's going to be about it's gonna be gravitational neighmond it was eyes will be on. Jordan MacFarlane fourth month and thank you so much. We really appreciate your parents to talk now about this really bizarre situation this standoff in California to Trader Joe's newly released footage. From the standoff that shows this high speed chase and the gun battles I'm joined now by keynote whitworth Cain. Exactly and here in silver lake in front of the traders as you can see it's all. Boarded up here it's a really somber feeling here I have to say. Out we learned yesterday from LE PE themselves they found out through their investigation it is in fact. A bullet from one of the officers' guns that kill between technical assistant manager here on Nellie Rodham Trader Joe's. The Oster said that really. That is every officers. Worst nightmare to injure innocent civilian during a violent encounter in he said that the video they released. They also point out it's a heartbreaking reminder of the split second decisions at these officers have to face. Every single day. I don't street behind me what's happening right now is these are Trader Joe's employees. They just showed and what they're doing is they're replacing. The flowers at the memorial at here. They're bringing fresh flowers from in the store they are taking out some of the ones. Things have died it's been really really hot here so it's been hard for these flowers make it so they've actually been carting out. All of this fresh flowers. John. And there were facing them it's really heartwarming scene to see that as you walk through here. I want to share with you know much higher for does have a lot of space and but there's this one note that really touched me right here it says. Thanks for the compliment Nellie. On one of the felonious days in LA. I mean isn't that amazing that someone stopped by to write this note not leave the impact that she clearly had on this person. But like changing it for that persons have. People here in the community have been stopping by they wanna leave notes and letters flowers there's no from her family. As well. On the wall so it's really hard for this community but they're trying to come together. The Trader Joe's will remain closed until further notice if they want to give their pleas the tiny need to process what happened and try and recover. Of the suspects did appear in court yesterday. The judge it nearly doubled his bail his bailiff that nearly nineteen million dollars right now he's facing 31 felony counts. Including murder and kidnapping and if he is convicted. He could face life in prison and Zachary he will appear in court I can't acts. Think you can a tough story there in California some some good news out on the West Coast at least for one winner in the 500 in 22. Make a million dollar jackpot from the store out there in California we're joined now by the GO Benitez who has the story to you. Haters actor yelled one very very lucky winner one actually got that 522. Million dollar jackpot and woke up a very rich person today. 308 million if they take. That lump sum cash payout now we don't know who won. That lottery but we do know where it was sold and that was in San Jose California over at birdies liquors over their liquor store there in San Jose California it's by the way the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot. In American history now by the way if you're wondering what are the odds of winning something like that. Well one in nearly 303 million so just underscores how lucky that person was. But obviously if you didn't win that jackpot you still have a chance because. More than three million winning tickets were sold with prizes ranging from two dollars to a million dollars so check that ticket right now my ticket not. One of those exact productive. They medal winner he said did have a winner that's it for today's show we appreciate you joining us he can give more information from abcnews.com. We can always check this out. On our map again I'm exactly keys we appreciate your time and have a great day.

