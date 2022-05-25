ABC News Live: 3 dead, dozens injured after Amtrak derailment in Missouri

Plus, at least 50 people are dead after being found in a tractor-trailer in Texas in a suspected human smuggling operation, and Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

