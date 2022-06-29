ABC News Live: FBI warns of multiple threats after Mar-a-Lago search

Plus, the latest on the deadly explosion at a fireworks storage site in Armenia and at least nine people are wounded, including five Americans, after gunman opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live