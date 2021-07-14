Transcript for ABC News Live: Firefighters battle deadly wildfires in West

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us Chicago is reinstating hope when travel restrictions for unvaccinated visitors. From Missouri and Arkansas as adults a variant surges. Kobe cases are now up in 47 states. We'll have more that Philip Patel on this and the Tennessee state health official who says she was fired for trying to educate the public about vaccines. And senate Democrats have reached a 3.5 trillion dollar deal to deliver on many of president Biden's biggest priorities. This is the president is blasting Republican led election bills across the country. We're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the civil war. He's the president condemned false claims of widespread voter fraud in its point one election. And that's not triggered seventeen states to pass new voting laws Texas State representative James tell Rico joins us live with what's next for Texas Democrats. And the giant goldfish invasion stevens' pet goldfish now the size of those involved after being released into lakes and ponds. And the new warning about why you should think twice before setting your fish free. But we begin with wildfires in the west gusty winds and high temperatures are prompting red flag warnings across the region. Dozens of families had to evacuate Madera county overnight where thousands of acres have burned. Tarmac Gutman is there with the latest. And across the west this morning. Blistering heat and drought conditions. Leading to more than five dozen wildfires. In Madera county California a state of emergency nearly 101000 acres burned dozens of homes that are now under evacuation orders for its firefighters try to control. These so called river fire's progress. Just seven months into the year and we've already seen over 30000 separate wildfires. Fires in California already burning twice as much land as the scorched by this time last year. Over two million acres of Peru and its organs so called bootleg fire destroyed over 200000 acres and officials saying it won't be fully contained until the end of November stated Washington State cop was going nine year leveled three value can need to lean 500 people rushing to escape after lightning ignited a fire in this black burning more than 101000 acres they are quickly. Seven homes destroyed and herd of horses spooked. You can see them racing from the fire. Arizona hit with flash floods and those rivers of mud after wildfires created massive burn scars. The scorched earth unable to absorb all the areas seasonal monsoon rains. Hey it and fire crews have been working this fire here in Madera county the river fire for multiple days now they're actually trying to catch the last few precious minutes. Sleep. What did you sense of how Steve and relegated the terrain is here a lot of spots here it'll be reached with the aircraft. Firefighters saying that the fire behavior they have seen this season so far. He's unlike anything they've ever seen before it's not hyperbole they're saying it's driven by this historic drought that California's in analog the West Coast is in. Bomb driven by climate change or maybe sense of why things are burning up so quickly earnings drive. Off fuel like this just explodes. When fire gets to it but California has had only about a quarter of the rain that it normally gets. In a typical here come. And he views his how bad it really is. This time last year. About 20% of California was designated as in face severe drought. This year it is 95%. Diane 95. Percent Mac gunman in Madera county California thanks Matt. And code cases are on the rise across that country 47 states and the District of Columbia are now reporting increases with the CDC's saying. The delta varying accounts for 58%. Of the new cases in Arkansas hospitalizations are up nearly 64%. In just two weeks with doctors saying patients. Are sicker and younger than before and almost all of unvaccinated. Alex Perez is in Little Rock, Arkansas with the latest. This morning a new culprit cracked down with the 47 states reporting an increase in cases is last week Chicago no reinstating restrictions for unvaccinated travelers from two of the states hit. Hardest by the delta variant recommending goes from Missouri or Arkansas get a negative test or quarantines upon arrival. This says hospital admissions and Arkansas store up nearly 64%. In just two weeks all right C used in our. Medical Barrett circle bears are crippling fall from doctors stepping Matta says these patients are sicker than the previous surges. Younger and about 92% of them are unvaccinated. It's frustrating every little bit of just believe very heroic guard Chris again. Maxine hesitancy widespread in this state even by some who were gravely ill Cheryl Tucker whose unvaccinated. Just released from the hospital Tuesday after a week. Battling her second bounce of Coke. I'm not gonna stay and want to present but I'm thinking about it. That hesitancy was what Tennessee's vaccine chief says she was trying to combat. When she was fired doctor Michel Fiske is believes is she was terminated for working to educate the public about vaccines. And Tennessee glisan 45%. Of those who can get a shot are fully vaccinated. Politics have been added of the Warburg the board Tutsi. And children he and those people are going to suffer in this idea actionable to me she backs needed. Against being the most significant infectious disease threats that we have phased in over a hundred years I think is a travesty. This that and doctors here really concerned about what's to come also. There are six medical organizations now across the country that are urging hospitals and health care facilities it to mandate that their employees. Be vaccinated Diane. Right Alex present Little Rock, Arkansas thanks Alix thought let's go to position at Stanford children's health doctor looked to tell for more on this faster itself. Thanks for being here case is are increasing in 47 states in 58% of those cases. Are due to the delta variation vaccinated people be worried about breakthrough Kris is there or is it strictly a risk. To the unvaccinated. On lines for time. By and large more risks are lower on vaccinated as his theories on out people. Reid rake through symptomatic infections are vaccinated. Breaker actions asymptomatic. We expect some of those have been but. Vaccine is he sure RA to protect some community against an eager and 19%. Every single dads are those were unvaccinated I was pleased that the cruel word in every single city news country. Now in Tennessee less than 45% of those who can get a shot are fully vaccinated in the vaccine she's there you heard her she says she inspired. For trying to educate the public about vaccines what do you make of that. When making that easy clear discrepancy between public health officials. What we know he's people protect it what's happening NEC and bull global politics are all stand. Doctor Michelle this issue is regretting insurance is heating. May not be able to get backseat in. Tennis tennis he's actually. Not just political in nineteen other adolescent and child vaccines as well. Serious trouble in. Now the FDA has warned of the potential rare neurological complication with the Johnson Johnson vaccine what do we know about that so far. Well any actual politician is on our isolated city disordered actually charting your nerve cells are immune system can actually. Your own nurse cells Alexander is here is actually rare do we use he is about a hundred unconfirmed case is Johnson John seen. I almost thirteen million shots and it you know he shouldn't it is eager actually is the correlation. You know I'm angry that people are getting and distortion perception of risk you are worried about beside her lesson wanted to know you're not been confirmed general actually worried about what we know. Ninety itself from what happens to you your luck runs or even if you get an action that you could be a long waiters really understand at risk. I think. One of the questions at often comes up when we see potential side effects from the vaccine is. Is whether there's more risk of getting the vaccine or or those hundred people for example would have. Potentially gotten this illness regardless of whether or not getting the vaccine. Do they know yet that this is definitely links to the vaccine and and what is the risk benefit analysis at this point. So we don't know yet for sure does lead to that seen your similar to what we unit. We with a blood clots for example. Isn't worth looking it is great review each and with my criticism more recent and and he samples as the public knows that he's serious RC agents are and it lets you mention would risk anything you look at the risk let's say. We're looking very rare side. Every estimated at about 100 million. If you look at the benefits restated the top of the show you what I did is that. And I percent of recent debts aren't those who are on vaccine we are right now even my soul my colleagues are seeing young people. In the hospital. Our computer lives because they were Maxine themselves and people around that word it is my friend Gina we sought to happens to me. After we know. We each duties he ourselves and runners. Ranked actor look Patel always great to have you thank you. Steak you. And for our Ronnie an intelligence operatives have been charged in an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian American journalist on US soil. Voice of America host mushy Elena Judd is in US citizen and prominent women's rights activist. Who launched a social media campaign against mandatory he jobs any Ron. Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the details on the plot Martha good morning it does. And this is an extraordinary plot to allegedly kidnapped a US citizen on US soil and forced her back. Two were run. And throw or in prison the Justice Department. Indicting for Iranian intelligence operatives and that California resident it what they say it was its elaborate plan to capture prominent voice of American journalist author and women's rights activist was C alluded John. The Justice Department says the Iran in networks used private investigators just sent via her home in Brooklyn. Including installing a live high definition video feed of her home. The DOJ also saying that the group considered using military style speedboat. To take her from New York to Venezuela. Where she could then be transferred to Iran we're she does have family members one arrested and on what is believed to be bogus charges. He would be used as beat the State Department says this is a law enforcement matter but of of course comes right when the US is trying to restart nuclear talks with Iran Diane. All right Martha Raddatz thank you. And get ready to shell out more money for every day items a Consumer Price Index is up more than 5% over the last year the highest inflation hike in a generation. Chief business correspondent record Jarvis is here with more on what it means for your wallet good morning Rebecca. The inflation is widespread and it's happening quickly and really across the board. Things like these prices up four and a half percent from just a month ago poultry fish and eggs up to when a half percent hotels up seven point 9%. But where we've seen them the greatest didn't late snowfall isn't things like a used car prices goes up and a half percent. Between may and June of this year and it's due in part to wait global chip shortage which is Matt we're producing fewer cars. Just did that man has fight. To own cars both new and used the rental car companies are grappling with their own issues those prices up five point 2%. Rental car companies largely got rid of their fleets during the pandemic there wasn't a lot of demand to own a rental car during the pandemic. Well now it's spiking because of demand this summer everybody wants to get out and travel. The problem here is that there are some positive happening in the economy right now from goal is is to wage increases. What these price increases can quickly nick gate. Those overall incoming improvements for Americans and the question now is how long does this last the White House treasury Federal Reserve save believe. That this is temporary stay calling transitory and they believe. That these inflation numbers will eventually moderate towards the end of the year as the economy normalize is and the reopening. He is fully a part of what we do how we live our lives going forward. Whereas the former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers believes that it could have a more lasting impact that inflation could become a hyperinflation. There is some relief coming for American families with children 39 million eligible families. Should start to see checks hitting their direct deposit bank accounts over the coming days for that child tax credit a new provision of based on Kobe the relief that will begin to impact families up to 250 dollars per child support 300 dollars per child. If you have a kid who was under six years old. Diane. All right Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And the FAA is reporting a new spike in an unruly passengers now the TSA is resuming self defense training for flight attendants. Transportation correspondent GO Benitez has more. Since the start of the year more than 3400. Reports of an ruling passengers. This is way higher than on any number are incensed that we've ever seen any other ear. My. This Florida woman on a delta flight last week is one of those cases. Allegedly refusing to Wear a mask. She was asking the plane police called in to remove. Here is recognized human right now she's in custody facing several charges and DeMint. This woman on selfless flight assaulted a flight attendant and ordered her. Flight attendants are experiencing job at the age just. Are not familiar with it all every day when they go to work. Others on what am and there are is disrespect toward sound and an incredibly top. The TSA know and re starting self defense training for flight attendants. Meanwhile that federal mass mandate is still in place until at least September and we already seeing potential fines as high as 52000 dollars. And up to twenty years in prison for interfering with a flight for Diane. And I Cuba needs hasn't Newark Airport thanks GM. And senate Democrats have reached a deal to deliver many of president Biden's biggest priorities after he blasted Republican led effort to change voting laws. That's false claims of widespread fraud. We come back we'll talk to the Texas State representative about what's next in the battle over voting rights. Welcome back president Biden is expected to me with senate Democrats today after they reached agreement on a 3.5 trillion dollar budget. It's the first step in unlocking a process that Democrats plan to used to pass many of Biden's priorities without Republican support. The deal also comes as Democrats are taking a stand on voting rights president Biden spoke yesterday in Philadelphia blasting Republican led election bills as quote. The most dangerous threats of voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history. Chief White House correspondent to see a Vega has the latest. In the birthplace of American democracy Philadelphia present Biden delivering his most forceful condemnation yet. Likening Republican led efforts to restrict voting to the Jim Crow south where facing the most significant test. Of our democracy since the civil war. Just this year seventeen states passing laws that restrict access to the polls the president calling it an assault on democracy. They want to make it so hard and convenient. The day I hope people don't voter. Law he blasted the driving force behind those restrictions false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 20/20 election. Without ever mentioning former president trumped by name. The 21 election was the most scrutinized election. Ever in American history the big lie is yes that paid big deal NY. And the reality voting rights protections have no chance of passing in the current congress. And president Biden continues to buck eliminating the senate rule that would allow Democrats to pass a bill without any Republican support. Leaving no clear path forward. This morning those Texas Democrats who fled their state to block attempts to restrict voting remain in Washington the Republican controlled legislature passing their version overnight but unless the Democrats return soon it will X. Buyer. And this is turning its who are real showdown texas' Republican governors threatening to were a rest those Democrats when they get back to Austin their plans for now is to stay in Washington. And push for reforms on a national level. Basically they're trying to run out that clock back home on their legislative session it expires in early August but Diana look eventually they do have to go home and is that Republicans. Who got the votes on this one at this point. It's right to save big and Washington thank you. And Republicans have passed at least 28 new election laws and hundreds more have been introduced in state legislatures around the country. The latest battleground over this is in Texas where democratic lawmakers left the state. In an effort to block a bill that would ban 24 hour polling locations in drive through voting. Britain and election officials from sending absentee ballot applications to people who haven't requested them. And give partisan poll watchers greater access to polling sites among other measures. Now there putting pressure on congress to pass federal voting legislation in hopes of blocking this. Democratic Texas State representative James teller Rico joins me now for more on this. Congressman thanks for being here. As Cecilia pointed out you know you guys are in DC right now there's enough do you dare which means. Your Republican colleagues back in Texas don't have enough people there to be able to hold a vote on the selection bill. But you can't stay there forever so what's the plan now that you're there in Washington. That's exactly right you know we left behind our. Their early. At risk president Biden said it. And we need him yesterday and hope. Senator can send and other federal law makers well look at our example. As legislators. And use every tool. My constituents and are. There constitutional rights are god geoghan rides to ballot box hundreds enable lose them. Unless congress. There are deliberations. Here. At all but it slides we are living on borrowed time. We can't last forever and we canceled out much longer we need action. I don't. We don't care how it's done but it I was elected to serve my community is. And they're democratic. Or rice are currently. Under red zone we don't have action. Then they will lose their right. So you're here to manage them Slorc to me. Do something do something wrong. Now I Democrats in congress there in the US congress. They set have been have been working on this but so far they don't have enough votes. To get the d.s election bills passed. The normal way they don't have enough support to end a filibuster so do you see. A realistic possibility of a policy solution coming sooner or is this more about rallying around a message at this point. I'm sorry and after projects. Because I'm a Texas Democrat we're minority minority you know one statewide since 1990 board. The majority in the majority in San and we hope the governor's mansion. Yeah we found a way to stop all I see my undergrad years in Washington. New Jordan house majority in the senate and can't have the White House there are no excuses. Not passing this. Was barred the letters purported black or Lewis voting rights something has to get done what they are. A majority of one though is not enough to get this law passed with a filibuster rule in place and right now they do not have the support to undo that filibuster rule I know that something that. You guys are trying to work on and convince them to go ahead and make a carve out for the upper right now the support is not there for now. And so Texas governor Gregg avid is now threatening to have you in your colleagues. Arrested as soon as you return home there was a bullet on that yesterday as well. Now the NAACP is telling our Rachel Scott the organization we'll cover Belle costs for any Texas lawmakers who face arrest how concerned are you. About going back to Texas what happens when you all lead to see and go home. You know we're certainly basing personal risks but that's nothing compared to the risks are as. We just celebrated America's children born port berth. All those years could be near term. Risk that we don't do something to protect. Our country and I'm not worried about the risk I'll have to do what I do or cigarettes it would oh the constitution. Does. And United States. The instant view I left the stakes are my constituents. I'm armed robbers and ends here. In Washington an oh. Our senators. Well consider our people when they are looking auctions to democracy. If it means exemptions the ball buster as a small debate to ensure there are two Beers is the most of the actions. It seems those that are opposed to it that are worried about setting a precedent here that if we create a carve out here then. When Republicans are insane but they'll create a carve out there and so on and and same with on the local level with you guys walking out that that that could set a precedent. For other government bodies to start doing the same when Natal like a lot do you worry about that at all. Bah I. Sort of fiddling while Rome burns I come from a state were dating right under it right now and we are we are at risk of losing. Democratic values and acts as. Well enough we created censure but filibuster albeit or rules. Doesn't matter as much as Mike exudes an Texans won't be able to. Exercised their constitutional right. Ranked Texas it represented James Telerate a we appreciate your time today we know it's a busy day and we appreciate you covenants tell your story to us thank you. And officials in Minnesota are asking residents to stop spraying their pet goldfish in lakes and ponds why. Because it could end up looking like this. Yeah back as the size of a football we'll explain after the break. Welcome back officials in Minnesota are warning not to free pet goldfish in local lakes and ponds. The released fish are growing to the size of footballs but it's what they do in the water that's the real problem today Norman has that story. It sounds like something straight out of a movie goldfish this ice of football. Who remember. I came home and baggy lovely burden few weeks and then. But it's real check out pictures of that typically tiny pads. Causing some pretty big problems officials in Minnesota sounding the alarms is city of Burton's bill pleading on Twitter. Don't release your pet goldfish and a ponds and lakes. Because they grow bigger than you think. Pet goldfish release into the wild can grow over a foot long live up to 25. Years wildlife officials and one Minnesota county removed an estimated 50000. Goldfish from a single late last year. Goldfish are like little vacuum cleaners they dig in the bottom looking for food and. But significant. Professor Shimon dangerous company was tasked with investigating a burned hills goldfish invasion is not their fault they're becoming convinced it's it's kind of our fault because we are releasing them. And experts say to think twice about getting a goldfish if you're not potentially willing to care for it for years and if you do livable space that you want to get rid of they suggested potentially giving it away instead of releasing it Diana. Who all these people v.s along living goldfish to let me tell you that was never made today Norman much as I tried. Thanks for that and history was made yesterday with the announcement of the 20/20 one Emmy nominations and Jay Rodriguez became the first trans woman to ever earn the nomination and outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. For her role as Blanca on posed. And Ted lasso scored big with 113 nominations a new Emmy record Chris Connolly has more. Highlights from the primetime Emmy nominations include a whole lot of love for some popular comedies and dramas and a little bit of history to business. Leading the way with 24 nominations the crown which saw a nine of its performances cited such as Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher I can. Also with 24 Nam is the Disney plus Star Wars series the men the laureate. Including nods for Carl Weathers Timothy Oliphant and Gian Carlo as the Zito. You have something I want. Meanwhile Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen bodies. If nothing. A severe. And Katherine hunt with that mean worthy link also have their work in one division earning them nominations for marvels show with 43 announced total. Lin Manuel Moran does camel that twelve nominations same as John the rams Pritchard tonight Netflix and Aaliyah. So thank you. From the morning CBS. Reggae jump page got one of. Every year is the big news here in streaming history that's how people watch television now and that's why you saw such a wide variety of streaming shows get nominations this year. The future instance. Something bad. Yeah. History being made as well MJ Rodriguez now the first trans woman ever to earn a nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for playing Blanca on posts. Weak men. They can make the world go around duke in the well department. Ten different actors recited the hand maid's tale and then well there's this and very. How apple TV's irresistibly upbeat head last so much needed mood lifter during the pandemic. Leading the way with four different performers in the supporting actor category alone. With Tony nominations and don't know TV comedy has more reasons to be grateful. About the only thing intent lasso that didn't get nominated ghost Alicia short bread biscuits that Ted takes each morning for the boss. But the love shown as well with the queen's gambit and the mayor at these town for which Jean Smart picked up Warner for two nominations. Diane them right Chris Connelly an LA thank you. And that does it for us send and Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern until then. Enjoy the morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.