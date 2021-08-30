Transcript for ABC News Live: Ida death toll expected to rise, Louisiana governor says

Everyone I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us officials just held a briefing at the Pentagon on the latest. And the situation in Afghanistan among other things the Pentagon offered some updates on a US John strike kind of vehicle they say was known to be an imminent ice this Kate threat. And they believe that vehicle was full of explosives which created a significant secondary. Explosion or other explosions Borough. The Pentagon is now looking into reports of civilian casualties from those explosions separately around 11 PM eastern time last night as many as five rockets are fired at the Kabul airport. US military forces successfully. Thwarted. That attack. And then you also updated us on evacuations 122000. People have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far. Including 5400. Americans. Let's bring in senior pentagon reportedly Martinez and ABC news political director Rick Klein. For more on all of this Lee I'll start with you were getting estimates of how many people. Were evacuated so far but not for how many people are still there and will potentially be left behind what do you make about. Well I think what we heard from the State Department is a potentially maybe 210 or fifteen people remain inside Afghanistan. Who had expressed a desire to state farm that they wanted to leave. But we have not gotten any updated numbers as to how the Americans have left in recent days we had to heard as soon as Friday that there had been numbers could continue to flow out. But they and what you're starting to see right now is the definitely the decrease. In the number of passengers aboard those flights. Because that means a that they are ramping down that people who are being flown out these are potential evacuees American citizens. And ramping up the departure of the American troops there. They don't win this process started on Friday we got confirmation that what they colony. The withdrawal was beginning on Friday and in the mornings when they confirm that to us the numbers are approximately 5000. Since then you can probably assume that the numbers have continued to drop in drop money similar interest in things from this briefing lays. That we heard from kind John Kirby their confirmation. While the US has been cooperating with the Taliban in terms of getting people to those gates I'm in ensuring a good flow and ensuring security for everybody who's there. They are also cooperating in with Phil which Strobl. In other words they are informing the Taliban about their process. They're informing them to avoid any what they call this the military term here a deacon affliction. Essentially means don't make any mistakes or don't assume something because Lloyd miscalculate based on what you're seeing. I'm so I think he had the talent that that level of coordination. Indicates that we are nearing the end and we already know that. I was 31 the midnight time frame in local time which would be about me and midday tomorrow afternoon. Would be the end of the US mission in Afghanistan. And Louie we were getting about 5000 people out of day you're saying yesterday. They're saying they got 12100 out why that dwindling numbers up because there also withdrawing troops at the same time. There are a couple of things that capping the number one was did the growing security threat over the weekend we saw these. I'm really urgent messages going out to American citizens not to a drive it to certain locations that they had been told to go to. Men being told that there is an imminent threat of an attack. What we solve the war is a drone strike yesterday. Arsenio Saturday that targeted to that struck a car bomb. That a vehicle that was being prepared four. An attack probably one of those gates and they're at the airport. And so. That was in imminent threat warning ended pretty much of that drone strike yesterday seems to successfully thwarted it. And they Nicole who twelve hours later we saw the news that. These rockets that you talked about had been launched from the back of a car towards. The airport. I ended probably unsuccessful in most cases I think won only one of the five. Rockets that was launch was actually intercepted by this and take the missile defense system that they had there it's based. But. Lots into the reality of the threat continues in what that means is that that's why they warned Americans to stay away. And I think also probably be closed some of those gates they were very up front with that today. Company think that's the reality. And Rick and ABC news it shows poll shows more than eight in ten Americans thinks US troops. Should stay in Afghanistan until all Americans are evacuated and just over seven in ten think. We should stay until all Afghans who helped the United States are evacuated as well. Is that public opinion changing president Biden's view of this mission at all. It's not but I submit note of course that the question is easier than the reality is that feasts president Biden right now. The acknowledgment that we've heard from the State Department and the White House over the past week is that. I'll there's no way to know even how many Americans exactly are in Afghanistan. There's no need for them to all of registered with the State Department. We presume that most of them are making contact but to know that a 100% are out is not a possibility. And and that doesn't even begin to account over Afghans who were helpful to the US mission over a twenty year period those are in possibilities. It but it does to me suggests that it took is that that's been the argument that many of Biden's critics including some of his own party at making to say look. Make sure you're there as long as you need to be to make sure that that our friends and our and our fellow citizens at least are out. That has not been a commitment from the White House but you heard again today. We've got another commitment from the Pentagon to say that that there will be efforts even after August 31 to get out those who want to get out I guess harder we see don't how Dicey the security situation is now with the US still having some troop presence. Our debt the deadline of can barely 24 hours from now means that W we will have to you how much much more difficult to coordinate everything around at the airport once it's in in the control the Taliban. But the bottom line is that the public opinion. Has not been where Biden has been headed on this he even his own party the numbers to be there were so striking in this poll is that. Democrats and independents about as likely as Republicans the say. They that US troop mission should stay for as long as there are Americans on the ground in Afghanistan and as long as there are Afghan allies still in the country. And really we heard general Taylor say today operations will quote conclude soon any chance ago passed this deadline. I think that based on the incident last week I think that hardened the thinking that the United States had to pull out by. A midnight August 31. We had heard about contingency plans of president Biden announced depending on the State Department the draft up. And there's been no talk of that in recent days since that deadly explosion last Thursday. So I think that we are in -- done a target right now for four US military withdrawal. I'm by midnight tonight local time tomorrow and Afghanistan. So Rick how has this mistrial effective president Biden's overall up slow approval rating. Yeah if you look at it that the the tracking of this over the last couple weeks it's fascinating Diane because for the first seven months or so. A president by this time is office's approval rating moved almost not at all according to our friends over 538 there's been no president in the history of polling that hadn't approval rating is steady. Always here in the low to mid fifties odd that has changed in the last two weeks are selling you seen approval rating around 47%. About as high as his disapproval rating again. Looking up at 538 tracker that takes into account all of the major presidential approval rating so this is taken a significant political poll on president Biden. Americas and have not been comfortable with where he's headed on this. And they are registering that in their answers to pollsters right now whether it changes permanently to meet a signal that I've heard from Democrats is that it's a reminder that. Biden just like any other presidents or any other politician. I've nothing is totally fix around political perceptions that. What's on the news out what happens in the real world it matters and it takes it takes at it it takes it a hole on a president to how did that the damaging headlines that damaging realities of the last couple weeks those are. Eventualities that I know the White House was prepare fort some level to keep in mind. They've also been championing public opinion polls that show that most Americans before this began. One of the US troop presence in Afghanistan and twenty years after 9/11. Louis with his deadline looming what do you looking out for the next 24 hours. I think what we're gonna see is look a flow of aircraft continuing and we got reports last night that there were. That mean US military aircraft were flying out every twenty minutes that indicates he that there is a significant outflow of troops going on right now. I think what we're gonna see is that eventually is something to be some kind of announcement either from the white house of the Pentagon. Indicating that US troops have left for good from Afghanistan. Armed but really my guess is that we're gonna see reports coming very early on for social media that Taliban. Are inside the grounds of the airport and that to me you'll be indicator that yes all US troops have left Afghanistan. The timetable remains August 31. Not a C the military's moving very very quickly toward think I'm glad so. All right Lou Martinez Rick Klein always great to have you both thank you. Thanks. Thank you coming up search and rescue operations are under way in areas impacted by tropical storm more than hurricane Ida. We have the latest warnings and forecast for you in just a moment. Welcome back search and rescue efforts are underway in Louisiana after rightist slammed the Gulf Coast yesterday as a category four hurricane. Exactly sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina. At least one person has died in the governor there says he expects the death told to rise. The storm at landfall with winds up to 115. Miles per hour knocking down trees and leaving more than a million customers. Without power ABC's Victor canto has the latest hi Victor. Diane here in downtown New Orleans people are waking up in the dark and it is going to be some time before power is restored. Really the only ones with power right now are those with generators can take a look down the street here behind me. I don't see any lights on at any of these buildings. The street lights they are out as well according to Entergy one of the largest providers here in the region it is going to take days just to assess the damage done. To the power create an even longer to restore power to the entire region. According to New Orleans Mayor the main power plant provides power to the entire city was compromised as hurricane I don't rolled to do. Even 911 system went down in any would have had an emergency was told to go to the closest fire station. More than a million customers are without power right now in Louisiana and Mississippi that numbers about 105000. Entergy says that they have a workforce of about 7000 already on the ground ready to help and their crews coming in from all different states. Ready to help as well but this is going to take some time. Diane. Right Victor candor thank you. And the communications director for Louisiana's office of homeland security and emergency preparedness like steel. Is joining me now on the phone Mike thanks so much for being out of us I know it's a busy day for you to talk me through how this state prepared for this storm. So everything they could have been done from all all or ample standpoint was pretty much done we have all the search and rescue teams we have about power keen staged across state. It was a matter of keeping them kind of out of harm's way. But they were ready to roll Lynn institute today were Willie kick an awful lot of that activity there were some really. Horrific scenes either just else out of new wall and in what the loss. Some ball a lot of homes in that area were flooded didn't have rising water over night. It was very difficult for anybody to try and get them there at first light this morning search and rescue team authority in that area. But there's still a lot of things even produce teamster walked over scorched trees down power lines down. If you're just trying to move around the city right now is very difficult. I'll but the helicopters never digger don't Wear. Taking care of that activity right now also there's. Thousands of utility crews. Standing by either route bit better here now. Starting to pick up pieces but we sold perky Laura last year when you have just a beer got damaged of the infrastructure of the power system. Either sometimes it does take weeks pain in some cases can get things back called why. The speed that they were covered everything after Laura was pretty remarkable but it's difficult for us as it is he knows. Customers because we're so used to everything being go. He they're just easy nowadays when it comes to electricity. So how are searching rescue efforts going given all the challenges you guys have to deal with down there. For the most part they seem to be going OK got some of the areas where the search and rescue operations were taken placed at work that many people involved. It looks like a lot of people did. Listen to the evacuation orders had been given took advantage of the few days we have before the storm. You know the impact of the state so it seems like everything is going pretty well network gore we did have one reporter propelled the in ascension parish which is just south of Babylon but that was because a very. Tree fallen on the home coveted enveloped Porsche structure of this region. Last partisan will eventually picked out. And so has the state working with the power company to try to get the lights back on. So it's a matter of the united they could all be utility companies can I have all of their agreements or sugar utility systems along the Gulf Coast. I'll you'll see. In the days leading up to a swarmed. Our you'll see you know hundreds of trucks got rolling into a certain area. In anticipation of what's gonna happen today or again based stage alt welcome region. And we can't even put him in norms away. You can you don't want that would ditched just called even more problems so there. They're just outside what's expected to be the impact area but the organ rolled out today. To kind of begin their billboards but it's going to be a long difficult word. I like CEO we wish you good luck on that long difficult road and seem to all of the residents of Louisiana we appreciate your time today thank you you bet thank you. And as we mentioned more than a million customers are without power across the Gulf Coast a local power company says it could be days. Until they're able to just fully assess the damage emergency crews are heading to New Orleans from Lafayette now after the entire city of New Orleans was left in the dark overnight. Archer are all is in Lafayette with more high Trevor. Day and what we're seeing out here in Lafayette is people immediately switching into rescue mode we just watched a pretty astounding caravan of utility trucks take off from here. In the parking lot of the cajun go misses a football field parking lot in there were legitimately. Hundreds of these vehicles cherry picker generators cranes that just took off and they're heading into the storm zone now New Orleans and other areas that have been hit hard. To help begin that process of trying to return the power which we know. Could very well take weeks and in fact this is a national effort to try to bring power back to these areas we have heard about emergency crews and utility trucks coming and from dozens of states here they're going to be helping on the ground in Louisiana and as that effort is happening with people moving into the disaster zone. We're also hearing about the efforts to try to get people out of it to you we know that. Gosh your medical system with op which operates. Forty hospitals here in Louisiana has announced that they're going to be evacuating 66 patients from. Two separate hospitals because they are trapped in those areas. That that are having lots of difficulties with the aftermath of the storm behind me here this university hospital part of archer medical system it. They are one of the few facilities that have prepared a had a time thankfully despite a surge in coma patients. They have a little extra capacity they prepared their beds and they are waiting on some of these transferred patients if necessary and we are waiting to hear word from. Oster medical center on where they're going to be sending those patients because this is still at least. An hour down the road and that's something that health care workers are going to have to be juggling as they figure this all out we know many of them. Had been holed up locked down inside their hospitals throughout this storm they already have their hands full treating Kobe patients. Now it is presumed that we're gonna see a lot of people who were injured perhaps severely in these storms. It very well could overload those hospitals that were already slammed that we might see at least some of them. Come out here sloppy yet as well this is already a rescue operation as were just learning about the extent of the damage. Of hurricane Ida and it's probably owned in only going to continue to grow through the day. Officials are just now starting to get their bearings of what they're dealing with but this is going to be a process that's going to take several days. In weeks to recover from. If at all. Diane. I sure Alton Lafayette Louisiana thanks show ever. Let's bring in Debbie ABC meteorologist pretty bell now for the latest on the forecast Britney wary excited now and wears a storm headed next right now that senator circulation from Heidi that is pulling out Louisiana now making its way into southwest Mississippi near inactives just southwest of Jackson Mississippi. The brunt at a heavier rain found that stretches from Mississippi Alabama and then also the Puerto panhandle. That will eventually push into Tennessee but let's look at the alerts we still have a flash flood warning Al for a multiple counties. Even some flash flood emergencies earlier this morning in a tornado watch that main tornado cracks. That will ship into southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle we actually just a bit earlier had a tornado warning just north of Pascagoula. And we could see additional tornado warnings issued throughout the day this is the latest track from the national hurricane center at eleven the 11 AM advisory. And that will continue to transition into a tropical depression. Eventually a remnant low at that moves north east later this week but. Really in those names are just semantics because impacts will be widespread are right now though the main impacts heavy rainfall. And also that potential for severe storms the heaviest rain moving north into north Mississippi this afternoon and this evening. Slow moving rain on their Tupelo pushing it to Memphis northern Alabama getting those rain bands that could potentially produce isolated tornadoes. By Tuesday afternoon central Tennessee will get that widespread rainfall something they don't need after they had that significant flash flooding over the past few weeks. A closer look at the numbers so on average isn't the on the lower end. Two to four inches of rain even that is significant that's possible and burning him at this Montgomery. Some higher totals posted a four to six inches of rain through Tuesday near Jackson Tupelo in Nashville some spots in Mississippi have already picked up. Both sick eight inches of rainfall those numbers will continue to doubt now that the red shifts of the north east in the mid Atlantic later this week. By Wednesday afternoon widespread rainfall stretching from Charleston all the way towards worsens in New York City until about yet. There's a flash flood watch out. All the way into New Jersey and Pennsylvania has so far about sixty million Americans are under flash flood alerts until Wednesday and there is say so this storm is just wide spreads are still two to four inches possible her Columbus. And it's very get a higher tire totals close support of six and just stretching from part court. New York City. And also Charleston in some spots they get over six inches of rainfall. And then I wanna point out to suspend fairly busy as a release a tropical systems for Louisiana we have a map now this shows over the past year. They've been hit by Laura Lindsay down and now I got and those were all major hurricane so a major hurricane. That is category three or higher in this is just over the past years they really need a break in Louisiana and also south Mississippi. On top of that and we hearing and inclusive we're approaching the peak of hurricane season the peak of hurricane season. That's around a mid September and we still have a lot ward ago. Not even peak hurricane season this is what we're seeing already all right Britney thank you. And that does it for this newscast Sunday in the state of thanks for joining us in a river ABC news live this year for you all day with the latest news context and announced this. Stay safe and have a great day everybody.

