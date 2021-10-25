ABC News Live: Jury deliberations begin in Kim Potter trial

Plus, the latest reaction from the White House after Sen. Joe Manchin said he would vote “no” on Biden's spending plan,and how the surge in COVID infections is affecting the holiday season.

