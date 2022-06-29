ABC News Live: Jury selection begins in case against Steve Bannon

Plus a new report on the Uvalde shooting reveals a “systemic failure” in law enforcement's response and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fires two top officials, citing alleged treason cases.

