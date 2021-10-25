ABC News Live: Legal teams begin closing arguments in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Plus, five are dead and dozens are injured after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, and an investigation of Andrew Cuomo finds “overwhelming evidence” that he sexually harassed women.

