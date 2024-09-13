ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 13, 2024

Springfield, Ohio, deals with fallout from debate as candidates hold dueling events; a look at the investigation into the death of Matthew Perry; Kathryn Hahn on her new series, "Agatha All Along."

September 13, 2024

