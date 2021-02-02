-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 29, 2021
-
Now Playing: President Biden’s Catholicism scrutinized by clergy, faithful
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
-
Now Playing: A look at West Virginia’s vaccine rollout success
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cassidy on White House meeting: ‘There is common ground.'
-
Now Playing: Will bipartisan meeting with Biden help decide COVID-19 relief?
-
Now Playing: High school football team gets championship rings 50 years later
-
Now Playing: ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies of lung cancer
-
Now Playing: Officers suspended after handcuffing, pepper-spraying 9-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Blizzard in Northeast interferes with vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Northeast US walloped by biggest nor'easter in years
-
Now Playing: Alaska all-female vaccination team
-
Now Playing: Vaccine delays
-
Now Playing: Inequity in COVID-19 vaccinations
-
Now Playing: COVID vaccine and new variants
-
Now Playing: President Biden to meet GOP senators on COVID relief
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden to meet GOP senators on COVID relief
-
Now Playing: Adorable dog gives health care workers much-deserved break